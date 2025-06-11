Yellowstone Spinoffs and More – Every Upcoming Taylor Sheridan Show
The Taylor Sheridan TV empire is a lifeform all its own. Here are all the upcoming spinoffs from the creator of Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Yellowstone.
Relatively speaking, the here and now is the quietest that prolific writer/director Taylor Sheridan has been in quite some time. The drama of Yellowstone (both behind the scenes and onscreen) is long over. The Yellowstone prequel chapters 1883 and 1923 are closed, as is Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Lioness calmly awaits a likely season 3 renewal. Meanwhile, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Landman have all been locked in for new seasons and are quietly beginning production.
Yet this is the calm before the storm, and trust this Sheridan-meteorologist: there is a storm brewing. It seems every time it’s not hurricane season (metaphorically speaking), the Sheridan stormfront gains wind. With the lynchpin of his television dynasty finished, he and Paramount were not going to let Yellowstone just fade away, and have planned an absolute slew of spinoffs, sequels and prequels. But Yellowstone isn’t the only universe growing.
Here’s a list of all the Sheridan spinoffs in (varying stages of) development.
6666 (Unofficial Title)
During the penultimate season of Yellowstone, which at this point seems like a distant fever dream, the writing team shifted focus quite a bit from the modern Dutton family. A series of flashbacks gave audiences the first glimpse into the life of the late 1800’s Dutton generation. That later became 1883. Another subplot of Yellowstone season 4 revolved around everyone’s favorite awkward cowhand Jimmy (Jefferson White) being sent to a Texan ranch to evolve into a real cowboy. The spinoff is likely to continue Jimmy’s adventure down south along with his wife, country-girl-veterinarian Emily (Kathryn Kelly).
This project has been in the works for quite some time now, but make no mistake – Sheridan is very much invested in this particular part of the Yellowstone expanded universe. Literally, in fact, as he recently became part owner of the real-life legendary Texas ranch, the four sixes (or 6666). It’s unclear if the title will reflect any relationship to Yellowstone, or will merely try to be its own, money-making entity.
This Sheridan authority can’t help but be a little skeptical as to the motivation behind giving this Texas-sized ranch its own Texas-sized spinoff. The final season of Yellowstone dealt with the fact that the 6666 sells its own beef, coffee, leather goods, and liquor. One episode of Yellowstone served as a commercial for these products, so with a spinoff coming, it will undoubtedly mean that 6666 products will be hitting the shelves of your local grocery story as well.
The Madison
Of course, that doesn’t mean that Sheridan will let Yellowstone go quietly into that good night. Even if 6666 isn’t directly related to Yellowstone any more than promoting a couple of its supporting characters so that they can have their own show, there are plenty of other shows to keep the proverbial fireplace lit in the Dutton ranch.
One of those is The Madison, a series already well into production that gives us a new family trying to make a name for themselves in the beautiful splendor of Montana. It follows the McIntosh family, who hail from New York originally and make their way down to the Madison river valley in Montana after a tragedy. The show centers around Michelle Pfeiffer’s character, Stacy Clyburn, as she and her family try to deal with grief and reconnect with the people around them.
This is seemingly right up Sheridan’s alley as it not only features another iconic movie actress taking their turn at television in Pfeiffer, but the leading lady represents everything Sheridan loves. She is a powerful (undeniably blonde) matriarch who finds herself a fish out of water. Sheridan has found himself gravitating more and more towards that situation as it makes it enjoyable to see main characters struggle to find new bearings.
The Madison does still not have an announced release date, but is likely to premiere on Paramount+ late this year, or early 2026.
1944: A Yellowstone Origin Story
Ready for another Yellowstone prequel? That was a rhetorical question, because it’s coming regardless. Hot off the success of the critically-acclaimed 1883 and the melodramatic 1923, comes a story so epic, it took just over two fictional decades to build up to.
Not much is certain when it comes to this project, but it does offer some unique opportunities. Considering how much fans have responded to the two prequel chapters thus far, 1944 could be the first time we see the same actors play their characters after a significant time jump. Most notably, mustachioed-heartthrob Brandon Sklenar could easily play his Spencer Dutton 20 years later, especially considering the epilogue of 1923 indicated he survived well into the 1960’s.
Otherwise, Yellowstone fans will have to be patient for this chapter, as likely all the other spinoffs and shows that have already begun production will take focus, and that Sheridan doesn’t mind making fans wait years in between seasons when it comes to the Dutton story.
Yellowstone: Beth and Rip Spinoff
Let’s first address the fact that star Cole Hauser (who plays everyone’s aunt’s dream, Rip) unequivocally says that Yellowstone: Dutton Ranch is not the name of the upcoming Beth and Rip spinoff. In fact, in a recent interview with Fox News (which fits given the show’s demographic), Hauser somewhat hinted the series may be much different than audiences may hypothesize.
Far be it for this writer to then attempt to look for meaning in that, but Hauser does promise that the spinoff, which, as the title indicates, will focus on Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (and likely their surrogate son, Carter, played by Finn Little) as they continue to build their life together. Hauser also promises fans can “expect the same that we’ve been doing for the last seven years. Kelly and I [are] working our a– off trying to create something special.”
With the two being fan-favorite characters, and the two veteran actors giving it their all, which they always have, this might be the closest true Yellowstone fans get to the emotion and impact of the original show.
Y: Marshals (Kayce Dutton Spinoff)
If anything is going to challenge The Rip and Beth Domestic Hour (also not the official title) it would arguably be the Kayce Dutton spinoff with Luke Grimes reprising his role as the only surviving Dutton son.
If Rip and Beth represent the heart of Yellowstone that was, Marshals represents Sheridan’s more militaristic side. He’s built an empire on cowboys, but his other love has always been the men and women who have served America, whether it be law enforcement or the soldiers who defend the nation.
This promises to be a small lateral move in terms of Kayce’s character (he served in the military before coming back to Montana) but one that could have a big impact. Having Yellowstone: Marshals be more of a procedural might give Sheridan the opportunity for his newest proficiency to shine, that of intense action pieces. Yes, he’s written action before in several of his films, and even in his early shows, but with the second season of Lioness, (which was seemingly where Sheridan put all his energy recently), he perfected making the cinematic seem massive even when it was on the small screen. Because of that, Lioness’ second season was one of the more exciting programs of his entire catalog.
6. NOLA King
One of the Sheridan-verse’s biggest surprises to be announced recently was the expansion of the Tulsa King universe, which, let’s face it, no one expected to be a franchise.
The Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King was a pleasant surprise, but has been bogged down by tonal issues. Despite improving in its sophomore year, the first two seasons were really the show trying to find itself. Subplots and story threads were often underdeveloped, almost as if they were constantly being reinvented episode to episode.
Now that they’ve seemingly landed on a successful tone, Sheridan and Paramount took that as a sign to begin expansion. NOLA King will star veteran Samuel L. Jackson, and while the announcement of the spinoff caught many off guard, the introduction of Jackson and the world will happen a little more organically.
According to Deadline, Production on the third season of Tulsa King has already begun for the past couple of months. Jackson is expected to be a major player in this season, and will apparently go toe-to-toe with Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi. It seems likely that once this season concludes, Jackson’s character will relocate and be in a position to work towards being a new king in a new city.