Yellowstone Spinoffs and More – Every Upcoming Taylor Sheridan Show

Relatively speaking, the here and now is the quietest that prolific writer/director Taylor Sheridan has been in quite some time. The drama of Yellowstone (both behind the scenes and onscreen) is long over. The Yellowstone prequel chapters 1883 and 1923 are closed, as is Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Lioness calmly awaits a likely season 3 renewal. Meanwhile, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Landman have all been locked in for new seasons and are quietly beginning production.

Yet this is the calm before the storm, and trust this Sheridan-meteorologist: there is a storm brewing. It seems every time it’s not hurricane season (metaphorically speaking), the Sheridan stormfront gains wind. With the lynchpin of his television dynasty finished, he and Paramount were not going to let Yellowstone just fade away, and have planned an absolute slew of spinoffs, sequels and prequels. But Yellowstone isn’t the only universe growing.

Here’s a list of all the Sheridan spinoffs in (varying stages of) development.

6666 (Unofficial Title)

During the penultimate season of Yellowstone, which at this point seems like a distant fever dream, the writing team shifted focus quite a bit from the modern Dutton family. A series of flashbacks gave audiences the first glimpse into the life of the late 1800’s Dutton generation. That later became 1883. Another subplot of Yellowstone season 4 revolved around everyone’s favorite awkward cowhand Jimmy (Jefferson White) being sent to a Texan ranch to evolve into a real cowboy. The spinoff is likely to continue Jimmy’s adventure down south along with his wife, country-girl-veterinarian Emily (Kathryn Kelly).



This project has been in the works for quite some time now, but make no mistake – Sheridan is very much invested in this particular part of the Yellowstone expanded universe. Literally, in fact, as he recently became part owner of the real-life legendary Texas ranch, the four sixes (or 6666). It’s unclear if the title will reflect any relationship to Yellowstone, or will merely try to be its own, money-making entity.