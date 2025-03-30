1923’s Duttons Would Be Ashamed of Yellowstone’s John Dutton 

John Dutton III learned from his father John Dutton II (Dabney Coleman), who learned from all the J Duttons that came before him that the only real love was tough love. Audiences have witnessed this family’s stance on raising children since first prequel 1883 was released. It gave a glimpse into the lives of the first family of Montana generations ago – while they traversed the untamed terrain of America to eventually land in Big Sky Country. It was a harrowing time for the Duttons, and the original patriarch, James (Tim McGraw), had to remind his children of the harsh realities of the world and the dangers that surrounded them at all times.

Yet, both James and his brother Jacob (played in his elder years by Harrison Ford in 1923) had a tenderness to them. In fact, while some of the lessons James or Jacob have to teach the next generation is a dose of reality, it is rarely delivered in a cold manner, and often with warm intentions. Fans have to look no further to the beautiful bond between James and his daughter Elsa (Isabel May). The love James had for his daughter was unquestionable, which led to one of the most heart-wrenching endings Sheridan has ever written.

But John Dutton in this modern America apparently never taught that lesson to his kids. The inner fighting between siblings was a story thread for all five seasons, which even led to one sibling, Beth (Kelly Reilly), killing her adopted brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley). Some fans might pick up on the fact that John, if he were alive, might actually lament the loss of his surrogate son, but the coldness and indifference he showed Jamie was often highlighted in the show.

In fact, Jamie was not the only one who suffered abuse by John’s hand. Kayce (Luke Grimes) was the only individual of Dutton blood to ever be branded with the infamous ‘Y’ insignia of the ranch. This was done because Kayce was apparently too wild, according to John’s decree, and felt that he needed to be reminded of who Kayce belonged to. This didn’t seem like the same kind of harsh lesson that James or Jacob would teach their kids about the real world and family. This seemed unnecessary, and in fact, caused a rift between John and Kayce for years. Granted, there were times that John certainly stepped up to protect and love his grandson, Tate (Brecken Merrill), but John never really seemed all that close with anyone else in his family, and usually kept everyone else at a distance.

Survival vs. Affluence

John Dutton III (Costner) was born in 1955, and during his time the Duttons became one of the largest landowners in the entire United States. That’s a far cry from living month-to-month, not having any food, and literally being hunted by both man and mountain lion. That is the reality the Duttons of 1923 had to endure.

John became everything his family fought against – namely, an aristocrat. You can dress it up in a cowboy hat and boots all you want, but John is exactly the kind of man his ancestors hated. Take for instance Timothy Dalton’s Donald Whitfield. Whitfield is a man of certain means who then tries to use his wealth to spread his influence across as much of the state as he can. Audiences have seen several iterations of this type of person, and often the Duttons are right there fighting them. Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) tried to bully the Duttons. The Beck brothers (Neal McDonough and Terry Serpico) took it one step further, even attacking the one family member that John holds dear. Then there were giant conglomerates like Market Equities and Roarke Morris who failed to take the family down.