Yellowjackets Season 3 Premiere Review: It’s a Feral Girl Summer

Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), however, has become disenfranchised by the whole thing and all but refuses to participate. Unlike the others, she is angered and ashamed by what they did and doesn’t believe that they’ll be able to go back home, even if they’re rescued. In episode 2 she even goes so far as to move where her baby is buried to a secret place, not wanting him to be included in her teammates prayers and rituals.

As good as Nélisse’s performance is in both of these episodes, and it is quite stellar, Steven Krueger is the true star. Even though the Yellowjackets have done their best to convince themselves that he didn’t survive the winter on his own, we see him making his way through the woods, setting traps, and discovering a stash of MREs presumably hidden by one of the cabin’s previous residents.

When he later captures Mari (Alexa Barajas) in the hole he dug to retrieve them, he utters a subtle, but creepy laugh that sends chills down the spine. It’s clear that the girls and Travis aren’t the only ones who have begun to lose parts of themselves to the wilderness, and that setting the cabin on fire might not be the first or last time that Ben puts them in danger. This becomes even more evident when he ties Mari up after helping her out of the hole, not wanting her to go back to the others and tell them that he’s alive. He denies that he set the fire, but knows that no one else will believe him, and later Mari hears him talking to himself. Ben is clearly still becoming unhinged, but Krueger plays it subtle enough that we can still hope that he hasn’t totally lost his mind yet.

In the present, the survivors, sans Lottie who is presumably still seeking mental health treatment, process Natalie’s (Juliette Lewis) death the best they can. Misty (Christina Ricci) isolates herself, even from Walter (Elijah Wood), blaming herself for the tragic events. She even goes so far as to start to act like Natalie, wearing a leather jacket she finds in her storage locker out while she gets drunk on whisky.

Meanwhile, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Callie (Sarah Desjardins) bond over smoking pot and standing up to bullies. Jeff (Warren Kole) is kind of alarmed by how much Shauna seems to be supporting Callie spilling guts on girls at school, but it seems like Shauna is excited to finally see some of herself, her true, more feral self, in her daughter. At least until Lottie (Simone Kessell) comes back into the picture in episode 2 and Shauna sees how interested Callie is in her. Not wanting her daughter to fall under Lottie’s spell, she asks Misty to come watch the two of them. A plan that works perfectly well until Callie spikes Misty’s drink and knocks her out.

But despite everyone in both timelines trying to find some semblance of normalcy in their lives, there’s just enough creepiness woven in to keep us on edge. Callie finds a package with a mysterious tape addressed to Shauna on their porch. Shauna is haunted by a mysterious stranger in a restaurant bathroom. A relatively young waiter dies of a heart attack chasing Tai (Tawny Cypress) and Van (Lauren Ambrose) when they ditch their bill at a fancy restaurant, and not long after Tai sees the man with no eyes. In the past, the wilderness seems to scream at the Yellowjackets during their Summer Solstice celebration with eerie chittering, growling, and even a baby’s cry coming from the woods around them.