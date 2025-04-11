Yellowjackets Season 3 Ending Explained: The Identity of Pit Girl and Lottie’s Killer Revealed
The season 3 finale of Yellowjackets brings the past timeline full circle while also answering some of this season's lingering questions.
This article contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of Yellowjackets.
Death, burials, and ceremonies abound in the season 3 finale of Yellowjackets. In the present, Van (Lauren Ambrose) is laid to rest and we finally learn who killed Lottie (Simone Kessell). In the past, the Wilderness calls for another sacrifice as winter gets closer. Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Lottie (Courtney Eaton) push for another hunt, and we finally come full circle (hence the episode’s title) to the Pit Girl chase we see in the series premiere. We not only learn who fell in the pit, but who the reigning Antler Queen is when that all comes to pass. Meanwhile, Nat (Sophie Thatcher), Van (Liv Hewson), and Misty (Sammy Hanratty) conspire in secret to facilitate their rescue.
A lot of fan theories are either confirmed or denied in “Full Circle,” some that go as far back as the show’s first season. Here’s everything major that happens in the season 3 finale and the questions answered.
Who Killed Lottie?
After finding a photo of Callie wearing Jackie’s locket on Lottie’s phone, Misty realizes that the DNA they found isn’t Shauna’s…it’s Callie’s. When Misty goes to Callie’s school to confront her about it, Callie tries to deny it at first, but it doesn’t take long for her to confess. She tells Misty that it was an accident, and explains what happened.
When Lottie was kicked out of their house, Callie discovered that the tape from the package Shauna received was missing. She went to see Lottie to ask for it back, and Lottie took her down to the basement, promising to tell Callie anything she wants. Callie wonders if her mom really loves her, and Lottie tells her that the Wilderness is still within Shauna, and she’s jealous of how much of the Wilderness is in Callie. Callie doesn’t want to be the child of the wilderness that Lottie believes she is. She gets freaked out and upset and pushes her down the stairs. She takes the tape back and runs away.
At the urging of Misty, Callie comes clean to Jeff. He’s surprisingly understanding and does his best to comfort Callie, reassuring her that it was an accident and she was scared in the moment. He apologizes for not protecting Callie more, and the two leave the house and Shauna behind.
Who Are Pit Girl and the Antler Queen from the Series Premiere?
In the past, Shauna’s reign of terror continues as another winter begins. Lottie believes that the Wilderness wants another sacrifice from them, another hunt to appease Its bloodlust. She convinces Akilah to poison the animals as she saw in her vision to convince the others that this is necessary. Shauna is all too eager to support Lottie’s plan, and no one dares speak out against her.
Tai and Van conspire to rig the deck of cards so that Hannah draws the Queen of Hearts and not one of their teammates. Shauna catches on and changes her place in the circle to throw off the count, leading Mari to draw the Queen instead. Mari is given Jackie’s necklace, and the hunt begins soon after. Travis gets drunk and tries to stop the hunt, wondering what reality they’re all in and claiming that he can feel Javi and Jackie’s thoughts.
Mari gets a good head start, but despite Gen’s best efforts to distract some of the others, Mari still can’t outsmart the Wilderness. Just as in the series premiere, the others chase Mari through the woods in her nightgown until she accidentally ends up falling in the pit that Coach Scott (Steven Krueger) dug and Travis added spikes to. Lottie even tries to warn her that she’s been here before and that she could “let it be different,” but Mari thinks that Lottie has lost it and continues running toward the pit, and her death. Shauna orders that the pit be filled in after this, but Mari is now and always Pit Girl.
In a combination of new and familiar scenes from the series premiere, we see the team feast on Mari. Shauna has donned the ceremonial garb of the Antler Queen and officially taken her place in the hierarchy of the Wilderness.
Do Misty, Van, and Nat Get the Sat Phone to Work?
While the others in the past are hunting, having visions, and trying to stay on Shauna’s good side, Misty, Van, and Nat are trying to get the scientists’ broken sat phone to work again. With the transponder from the Black Box that Misty’s been holding on to, they feel like they have a good shot, they just have to find somewhere to get a good enough signal while avoiding Shauna’s suspicions.
The hunt is as good a distraction as any, and Nat uses this opportunity to take the sat phone and head off into the forest alone. She runs into Hannah on the way, who convinces her that she only killed Kodiak (Joel McHale) so that Shauna wouldn’t kill her. Hannah takes some of Nat’s clothes as a disguise to buy her more time after the hunt. By the time that Shauna and the others realize that Nat is gone, she’s made it to the top of a mountain and gotten a signal. Help may finally be on the way, whether Shauna and Lottie like it or not.
All 10 episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are available to stream on Paramount+ now.