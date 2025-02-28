Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 4 Review: An Unexpected Death

But even though Coach Scott makes an incredibly compelling case for himself, Shauna is able to pressure enough of the others to change their votes to guilty that the prosecution gets the two-thirds majority needed to convict Coach Scott. His fate has been left for the next episode, but with Shauna gaining power and influence over the others, he might not be alive for much longer.

Even Lottie (Courtney Eaton) and Travis (Kevin Alves) feel the pull to listen to Shauna, as though the Wilderness is urging them to choose her as their next leader. Natalie is still in charge for now, but now that everyone knows she saw Coach Scott leave and knew where he was hiding, her days as the Antler Queen are likely numbered.

Meanwhile, in the present, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is convinced that someone is out to get her, even though the mechanic she brings her van to insists that the brakes went out due to a faulty part and not sabotage. And she might be onto something. While she and Jeff (Warren Kole) are volunteering at the nursing home Misty works at, she ends up locked in the freezer.

Jeff believes that the family needs to put as much good karma back into the world as they can to make up for all of the blood on their hands and the secrets they’ve been hiding. It’s his idea to volunteer, and Shauna agrees, begrudgingly. However, it seems like the mysterious forces at work might not be karma, but rather the will of the Wilderness. Shauna drew the Queen of Hearts last season, and this could be the Wilderness’ way of telling her to step up and find some sacrifices or else she’ll be the next sacrifice.

She sees Jackie (Ella Purnell) in the freezer with her, which could yet again just be her trauma manifesting. But it could also be the Wilderness trying to find a way to get to her. Thankfully Randy (Jeff Holman)

Tai (Tawny Cypress) and Van (Lauren Ambrose) take a trip into the city, wanting to see if they could find a victim suitable for the Wilderness to take. Tai is convinced that if they give the Wilderness another sacrifice, that Van will continue to get better and they’ll have more time together. They buy a deck of cards, leave the Queen of Hearts on the sidewalk, and wait for someone to pick it up. A random guy finally does, and they go so far as to follow him to his apartment, where they find the door unlocked, before Van shows her hesitation and convinces Tai to not go through with it. They instead have the date in Central Park that they always wanted.