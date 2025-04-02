How The Yellowjackets Creative Team Embraces And Avoids TV’s Feedback Loop

“We’re really just interested in the dimensionality of the characters and people,” Lyle says. “This season, they’ve started to really lose their minds. There’s this darkness that is potentially always hiding in the shadows.”

Dark, abrupt twists have become the calling card of season three but the team continues to be excited by finding ways to unlock the talented cast they’ve assembled in new ways. The show has been balancing ominous themes with comedic relief like that of Warren Kole’s Jeff Sadecki or this season’s breakout in teenage Mari. Played by actress Alexa Barajas, Mari began the series as a secondary character in the first two seasons and has since grown to become a more prominent character this season.

“Alexa is a treasure, basically, she started out as a relatively secondary character on the show,” Lisco says. “And I think we decided that we could give her more, and we gave her more, and she just kept knocking out of the park. So we decided to take her on a real ride this season.”

Series co-creator Lyle expanded on how gratifying it is to find ways to grow the ensemble and find more screentime for characters who might have been sidelined in past seasons.

“We knew we couldn’t have 12 main characters in a season, but we got very lucky that these secondary characters showed their talent and their abilities as actors.” she says. “[Mari’s] rise as a character is evidence of the show’s success and increased comfortability in exploring the abilities and complexities of different characters and actors.”

Comedy has always been an important tool throughout the show, and during the writing process the creative team is always trying to blend the lines of humor, horror-leaning elements, and drama. “People don’t know what to do with shows that are like, ‘It’s a comedy but it’s a drama, it’s a horror show,’” says Lyle.