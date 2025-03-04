Yellowjackets Teased Season 3’s Big Character Death A Long Time Ago

Did Lottie die on the same stairs that she had a vision of when Laura Lee baptized her.. — vivi – yellowjackets spoilers! (@starlitgf) February 28, 2025

For a while it seemed like this was just another one of Lottie’s visions. However, now it seems like too much of a coincidence to ignore.

In the vision, teen Lottie is wearing a white nightgown. Adult Lottie was also wearing a white nightgown when she died. Teen Lottie is on a staircase lined with candles, a makeshift altar. Adult Lottie is lying at the foot of a similar altar, all of the candles lining the stairs melted and blown out.

It’s crazy how every small detail is for a reason in this show… like lottie seeing the place she died when she was younger… this is fucking crazy #YellowJackets pic.twitter.com/EoWrRSAs7w — MJ 🐝 YJ S3 SPOILERS (@MJsmlti) February 28, 2025

As quick as fans were to notice and appreciate this attention to detail and callback to season 1, many were also upset by Lottie’s sudden death. Simone Kessell even felt as though her death was “premature,” hoping to have the opportunity to explore more of adult Lottie’s psyche this season after her introduction last season. “To have that just cut off didn’t feel good,” Kessell tells Variety.

“I was pretty brokenhearted, because it felt like it had come to an end just when I felt Lottie was coming into her own. I was excited that season 3 would take her somewhere interesting, and unfortunately, they just decided that storyline was no longer,” Kessell says. “I guess Lottie’s death then serves as an investigation for Misty to be Citizen Detective, and discover how Lottie passes, what happened — and everyone’s a suspect.”

But even though fans and actors alike may be disappointed by adult Lottie’s abrupt end, Kessell is correct about it adding to the mystery this season. Now the survivors may have to band together to find out how Lottie’s death came to pass, and if one of them might be next.

We will have to wait until episode 10 to find out for sure what really happened to Lottie, according to Kessell, but hopefully it will be worth the wait.