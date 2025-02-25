Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 3 Explained: The Fox, The Man With No Eyes, and The Phone Number

Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), Van (Liv Hewson), and Akhila (Nia Sondaya) are almost to Coach Scott’s location when they seemingly disappear into a dream-like trance that fans will be familiar with in construct if they enjoyed older HBO classics like The Sopranos and Six Feet Under. They say that dreams are a window into a character’s inner being, but most of what happens in these scenes feels outlandish and hallucinatory.

Shauna dreams of interacting with her stillborn baby and Van is trapped inside the burning cabin. Akilah’s night in the forest includes a run-in with a talking llama that is voiced by Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore (the actor who played Big Pussy). Diehard fans will probably remember Pussy talking to Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) in a dream sequence as a fish. Perhaps the llama is a representation of the girls’ guilt for their misdoings so far such as cannibalism. The creators of Yellowjackets might just be hinting at their characters’ psyches through the legendary mob drama of the 2000s.

Who Is “The Man With No Eyes”?

“The Man with No Eyes” has been in the show for its entirety, but this spooky dude has only shown up in Tai’s storyline so far. We finally find out where the man originated from when Tai and Van are relaxing on the couch one night and a classic ice cream commercial comes on for Ozzie’s Homemade Ice Cream Parlor.

Tai is shaken by the revelation that so many of her deathly fears and associations with morbidity have come from something she had forgotten from her childhood. She immediately takes Van to the abandoned ice cream shop to investigate, but the bigger reveal is how the sinister figure might just be haunting the entire team going back to their days stuck in the wilderness.

Viewers were led to believe that the man was only significant to her up to this point, but the dream sequence at the end with Shauna, Van, and Akhila introduces the frightening figure into their subconsciousness, too. The man is stalking the teens outside of a classroom in their dreams. I certainly wonder why the man was only in Tai’s mind so far if the other girls are dreaming about him now?

Much of the ambiguity in the show has revolved around the mysteries of the forest. Is the wilderness actually supernatural or is it all in the girls’ heads? The source of the eyeless man being an ice cream mascot does more to convince me that maybe the symbol means something different to every character.