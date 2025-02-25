Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 3 Explained: The Fox, The Man With No Eyes, and The Phone Number
Now that the dust has settled on Yellowjackets' strangest episode yet, let's examine the major symbols of "Them's the Brakes"
This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3.
Yellowjackets has always been a show of collective symbolism. The forest speaks to the girls on the team, and the audience is left to listen and wonder what it all means. From the mysterious symbol in the first season to the sounds bellowing out of the trees at the beginning of this season, watching this show has been similar to deconstructing all of the colors and objects in a novel during a college English capstone course.
The latest episode, “Them’s the Brakes,” ups the stakes for the season and introduces a plethora of new symbols while giving more hints about older ones. From the Sopranos-esque dream sequence at the end of the episode to the creepy ice cream shop Van (Lauren Ambrose) and Tai (Tawny Cypress) investigate, it’s time to decipher what exactly is going on in Yellowjackets right now. Let’s get to it!
The Sopranos’ Big Pussy Makes an Appearance
The main storyline in this episode is the girls’ discovery that Coach Scott (Steven Krueger) is alive and hiding in a cave after Mari (Alexa Barajas) returns from an encounter with him in the previous episode. Assuming he burned the cabin down at the end of the second season, the girls are thirsty for answers and an insatiable desire for revenge.
Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), Van (Liv Hewson), and Akhila (Nia Sondaya) are almost to Coach Scott’s location when they seemingly disappear into a dream-like trance that fans will be familiar with in construct if they enjoyed older HBO classics like The Sopranos and Six Feet Under. They say that dreams are a window into a character’s inner being, but most of what happens in these scenes feels outlandish and hallucinatory.
Shauna dreams of interacting with her stillborn baby and Van is trapped inside the burning cabin. Akilah’s night in the forest includes a run-in with a talking llama that is voiced by Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore (the actor who played Big Pussy). Diehard fans will probably remember Pussy talking to Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) in a dream sequence as a fish. Perhaps the llama is a representation of the girls’ guilt for their misdoings so far such as cannibalism. The creators of Yellowjackets might just be hinting at their characters’ psyches through the legendary mob drama of the 2000s.
Who Is “The Man With No Eyes”?
“The Man with No Eyes” has been in the show for its entirety, but this spooky dude has only shown up in Tai’s storyline so far. We finally find out where the man originated from when Tai and Van are relaxing on the couch one night and a classic ice cream commercial comes on for Ozzie’s Homemade Ice Cream Parlor.
Tai is shaken by the revelation that so many of her deathly fears and associations with morbidity have come from something she had forgotten from her childhood. She immediately takes Van to the abandoned ice cream shop to investigate, but the bigger reveal is how the sinister figure might just be haunting the entire team going back to their days stuck in the wilderness.
Viewers were led to believe that the man was only significant to her up to this point, but the dream sequence at the end with Shauna, Van, and Akhila introduces the frightening figure into their subconsciousness, too. The man is stalking the teens outside of a classroom in their dreams. I certainly wonder why the man was only in Tai’s mind so far if the other girls are dreaming about him now?
Much of the ambiguity in the show has revolved around the mysteries of the forest. Is the wilderness actually supernatural or is it all in the girls’ heads? The source of the eyeless man being an ice cream mascot does more to convince me that maybe the symbol means something different to every character.
Just because the ice cream shop is where Tai’s encounter was with the Man with No Eyes doesn’t mean her teammates saw it there first. Fans will need to be creative and solve the puzzles on their own for the time being. The only certainty is that this man is a forebear of hopelessness and bad fortune for the Yellowjackets.
What Does the Fox mean?
Instead of learning more about the Man with No Eyes, Tai and Van find a fox inside of the dilapidated ice cream building. There hasn’t been any reference to a fox yet in the series, so it’s yet another mysterious symbol being introduced before we have answers to the meaning of the other ones. Astute literary readers and young Millenials who chanted “Swiper, No swiping” at their TVs during the days of watching Dora the Explorer will know that foxes usually represent theft, deceit, and slyness.
I wonder if both the fox and the Man with No Eyes are connected as one complete symbol of the way the wilderness continues to steal the well being of the Yellowjackets even decades after their return to civilization. The present timeline meanders around most of the time, but the one certainty is that these women will not let their pasts die. The trauma of the forest is a thief of the present.
Try Calling the Ice Cream Shop Phone Number
During the commercial for Ozzie’s there is a phone number that comes up on the screen to call the ice cream shop. Knowing that fans love nothing more than interactive Easter eggs, it would be a huge letdown if nothing was on the other end of the line in real life. Like any curious viewer, I called (732) 858-5242 to find out what this place is all about.
The phone call flips back and forth between a cheerful voice and a haunting, depressing one. Ice cream flavors, lots of static, and encouragement to call back later are included in the call. The Reddit superfans have plenty of thoughts on what the phone call means and whether we can learn anything about the Man with No Eyes, the ice cream shop, or the fates of the characters through the phone. There is nothing inherently creepy about an ice cream shop, so the significance of these symbols of references are once again probably just figments of Tai’s imagination. Hopefully the writers explore this further and even update the phone call for the fans throughout the rest of the season.
The first three episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are available to stream on Paramount+ now. New episodes will premiere Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime.