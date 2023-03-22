Yellowjackets Season 2 Release Time: When and Where to Watch the Premiere

This article contains spoilers for season 1 of Yellowjackets.

Showtime’s buzzworthy series Yellowjackets follows the survivors of a 1996 plane crash as they deal with an unforgiving and dangerous wilderness while waiting for rescue and in the present where they continue to deal with the trauma caused by the 19 months they spent alone. When we last left the Yellowjackets, both in the past and the present, things weren’t exactly working out for them. In the wilderness, Jackie (Ella Purnell) freezes to death in a freak snow storm, leaving the girls, especially Shauna distraught and worried about how they’ll survive the winter. Lottie (Courtney Eaton) further demonstrates her potential supernatural connection to the forest by somehow taming and killing a docile bear that wanders into their camp.

In the present, Misty (Christina Ricci), Tai (Tawny Cypress), and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) help Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) hide the body of Adam Martin (Peter Gadiot) before attending their 25th high school reunion. Tai wins the state senate seat she’s been vying for, but her wife also discovers an altar that Tai made in her sleep that features the head of their missing dog and also maybe a human heart? Definitely not something you want to find in the basement of your home. Not sure of what her purpose is without Travis, Natalie attempts to die by suicide, but a mysterious group wearing the symbol from the woods intervenes and kidnaps her just as an associate leaves a voicemail saying that adult Lottie (played by Simone Kessel in season 2) emptied Travis’ bank account after his mysterious death.

Here’s when Yellowjackets is set to return and what to expect (other than potential cannibalism) in season 2.