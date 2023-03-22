Yellowjackets Season 2 Release Time: When and Where to Watch the Premiere
Showtime's Yellowjackets is coming back for a second season. Here's when and where you can catch the return this beloved series.
This article contains spoilers for season 1 of Yellowjackets.
Showtime’s buzzworthy series Yellowjackets follows the survivors of a 1996 plane crash as they deal with an unforgiving and dangerous wilderness while waiting for rescue and in the present where they continue to deal with the trauma caused by the 19 months they spent alone. When we last left the Yellowjackets, both in the past and the present, things weren’t exactly working out for them. In the wilderness, Jackie (Ella Purnell) freezes to death in a freak snow storm, leaving the girls, especially Shauna distraught and worried about how they’ll survive the winter. Lottie (Courtney Eaton) further demonstrates her potential supernatural connection to the forest by somehow taming and killing a docile bear that wanders into their camp.
In the present, Misty (Christina Ricci), Tai (Tawny Cypress), and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) help Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) hide the body of Adam Martin (Peter Gadiot) before attending their 25th high school reunion. Tai wins the state senate seat she’s been vying for, but her wife also discovers an altar that Tai made in her sleep that features the head of their missing dog and also maybe a human heart? Definitely not something you want to find in the basement of your home. Not sure of what her purpose is without Travis, Natalie attempts to die by suicide, but a mysterious group wearing the symbol from the woods intervenes and kidnaps her just as an associate leaves a voicemail saying that adult Lottie (played by Simone Kessel in season 2) emptied Travis’ bank account after his mysterious death.
Here’s when Yellowjackets is set to return and what to expect (other than potential cannibalism) in season 2.
When Does Yellowjackets Season 2 Premiere?
In the U.S., the first episode of Yellowjackets season 2 will be available to watch for anyone with the Showtime app or the Paramount+ and Showtime bundle on Friday, March 24 before premiering on the premium cable channel on Sunday March 26 at 9 p.m. ET.
Fans in the U.K. will also be able to watch the season premiere on Paramount+ on Friday March 24.
How Many Episodes Will Yellowjackets Season 2 Have?
Yellowjackets is set to have eight episodes, each dropping weekly on Fridays for streaming subscribers in the U.S. and UK before airing the following Sunday in the U.S. on Showtime.
What to Expect in Season 2
The official synopsis for season 2 is “Two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder— to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness — and the haunting memories of it in the present — our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are — and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.”
In the season 2 trailer, winter has officially set in for the survivors in the wilderness, while in the present they worry that they’ve brought something dark and sinister from the woods back with them. You can watch the trailer, set to a Florence + the Machine cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” below.