X-Men ’97: How Two Jubilees Teamed Up For The Show’s Best ’90s Moment Yet 

“I loved the declarative Storm statements, they seemed so grand and so awesome,” Chou says. “At the same time, we love seeing this sassy Southern belle with such a massive personality. Who doesn’t want to fly or be that strong? They’re both powerful. And you know, who doesn’t think that Gambit’s super cute?”

This writer took a short moment to remind both Chou and Court that the Gambit crop top seen in the very first episode of X-Men ‘97 is making the internet go crazy.

“Right?” Chou agrees. “On the same token, Jubilee was so cool. She goes to the arcade and she has the iconic sunglasses, and she sasses back at the arcade owner and gets to do all these cool fun things and experience.”

Audiences may have noticed that Jubilee’s character has changed, albeit slightly, from the end of the original series back in ‘97 to the current iteration. Her sense of fun and adventure is very much at the center of who she is, but she’s also grown up a little. Perhaps more importantly for a property that has prided itself on inclusivity and representation, Jubilee is more visually accurate when it comes to her Chinese heritage.

“I’ve had so many people approach me and tell me how glad they are that she looks recognizably Chinese,” Chou says. “I’m sure it wasn’t deliberate erasure of the time, it’s just that was sort of the default aesthetic. But as far as responsibility, I think that the responsibility is there, I just don’t necessarily have to do anything about that deliberately. By not making a big deal about it, by existing, by getting to do this job and play this character and show just one example of the many different kinds of Asian Americans there are, that moves the needle in a way that is important. And it also doesn’t have to be so hard or so loaded.”

Another aspect of Jubilee’s evolution from 1997 to X-Men ‘97 has been how she’s become a bit of a guide to Roberto a.k.a. Sunspot. She’s helped ease him into what it’s like to exist as a mutant, and possibly as a member of the X-Men. That mentor-mentee relationship has always been a key aspect of the show, especially with Jubilee. The surrogate father-daughter relationship between Wolverine (voiced by Cal Dodd) and Jubilee was crucial in the original series, and that relationship apparently runs deep, even off screen.