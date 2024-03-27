X-Men ’97’s Goblin Queen Inferno Wasn’t Nearly as Weird as in the Comics

Rise of the Goblin Queen

Modern comic book readers might find this hard to believe, but back in the ’80s, company-wide crossovers were kind of a new thing. When the X-Men-focused Mutant Massacre crossover from 1986 became a hit, Marvel started demanding yearly line-wide adventures for the mutants.

The Inferno event served as the culmination of an ongoing storyline that started with X-Factor #1 in 1986, in which Cyclops abandoned his wife Madelyne Pryor and son Nathan the very second that he learned that his long-lost love Jean Grey was still alive. Cyke, Jean, and the other original X-Men — Iceman, Beast, and Angel — launched a new team called X-Factor. Inspired by Ghostbusters, the original concept for X-Factor involved the team posing as mutant exterminators, humans who hunt mutants. But when X-Factor captured the mutants, they would in fact take them to a safe place to protect them.

The mutant hunter concept didn’t last long, but it was enough for the current X-Men lineup to not notice the resemblance between X-Factor and their founding members. And when the X-Men appeared to die during the Mutant Massacre crossover, X-Factor forgot about making amends with their former colleagues.

At the same time, Madelyne Pryor tried to ease her pain by spending time with Cyclop’s brother Havok (whose own girlfriend Polaris was under the control of the evil mind manipulator Malice), and hanging out with the X-Men. But when the hurt of Cyke’s rejection overtook her, Madelyne left herself vulnerable to manipulation by the demons S’ym and N’astirh. The demonic duo recruited Maddie as part of their rebellion against the leader of Hell Limbo, Illyana Rasputin aka Magik of the New Mutants.

S’ym and N’astirh promised Maddie the power she wanted to take revenge, transforming her into the Goblin Queen and giving her the ability to transform New York City into literal Hell.

A New York Nightmare

As strange as the animated Inferno gets, it never hits the extremes of the comics. Uncanny X-Men #239, written by Chris Claremont and penciled by John Romita Jr., opens with a trio of tacky tourists entering an elevator at the Empire State Building. When the doors close, the elevator transforms into a monstrous face, and we hear the family pleading for their lives as the lift consumes them.