X-Men ’97 Keeps Sneakily Teasing a New Mutant Team

Both Angel and Iceman were featured in The Animated Series. Angel left for unknown reasons and was prominently featured as one of Apocalypse’s Four Horsemen under the Arkangel persona. Iceman was sick of being criticized by Xavier and left to be with his girlfriend, Lorna Dane. Her alter ego of Polaris makes her something of a big name herself.

There are plenty of gaps in the story of the original X-Men, and with at least three seasons of episodes to fill, at least a flashback episode would be welcome. Either way, X-Men ‘97 seems to be setting the stage for the likes of Scott and Jean to hang up their membership.

The X-Factor Team

Episode 4 splits itself as a homage to the X-Men arcade game with Jubilee and Sunspot before flipping the story to Forge and Storm. The latter is currently without her powers and has been promised a potential solution by Forge.

Forge mentions his shady government past and involvement in creating the mutant inhibitors. A regretful Forge looks at a wall of memories, showing a polaroid of his own time with a mutant team. Forge was part of the comic book X-Factor, and in X-Men ‘97’s world, served as a member of the “Government Team” iteration.

The photograph shows Forge, Multiple Man, Polaris, Havok, Wolfsbane, and Strong Guy, reminding viewers they were part of a clandestine X-Men spinoff. Similar to the original X-Men lineup, these characters have appeared before and played a major part in season 3’s “Cold Comfort.”

Forge mentions he’s an “old friend” of Xavier in X-Men ‘97, although it’s suggested he’s no longer with the X-Factor. Forge’s polaroid references another split, as it’s missing Quicksilver despite him being part of the X-Factor gang in The Animated Series.