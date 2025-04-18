WWE WrestleMania’s 15 Most Shocking Moments

Triple H Ends WrestleMania 2000 on a Sour Note

Heels win all the time in wrestling, but at least WrestleMania always insisted on a happy ending. The final match for the first fifteen WrestleManias always had the face standing tall in celebration. Going into WrestleMania 2000, it seemed like we were getting another win for the good guys. Triple H was defending the WWF Championship in a four-way against The Rock, Mick Foley, and Big Show. While Foley and Big Show were superfluous additions to make it seem like a bigger deal, Rock was the real star of the storyline. Hell, he even hyped up the event by hosting Saturday Night Live, which was responsible for springboarding his acting career.

Then, thanks to cornerman Vince McMahon betraying Rock, Triple H retained the title. They finally pulled the trigger on having a heel win the final match of the show. Yes, Rock did get a bit of revenge afterwards by beating up Stephanie McMahon, but it was still a downer ending. They instead saved Rock’s big victory for Backlash, which absolutely stuck the landing.

Steve Austin Sells his Soul at WrestleMania X-Seven

WrestleMania X-Seven was the ultimate victory lap for WWF. World Championship Wrestling and Extreme Championship Wrestling just bit the dust, the Attitude Era was hitting its apex, and they celebrated by putting on one of the best shows in the promotion’s history. Fittingly, the main event was centered around the two biggest stars of the era, as The Rock defended the WWF Championship against Stone Cold Steve Austin. With both as mega-faces, this felt like possibly the biggest main event yet. At the very least, it gave us a legendary hype package with Limp Bizkit’s “My Way.”

Curiously, right before the entrances, the match was announced as “no disqualification.” That laid the seeds for the finale, where Vince McMahon came to the ring to aid Austin. Austin, who then brutally destroyed The Rock with a chair until his body finally gave in. Austin, who, in the build to the match, claimed that he had to win and would do anything to make it happen. He and Vince shook hands, which probably would have gotten a bigger reaction if it was anywhere but Texas.

Brock Lesnar Ends the Streak at WrestleMania XXX

With a borderline monopoly on the wrestling industry, WWE didn’t really need to try as much in the decade-plus that followed. They played it pretty safe for those years, giving us Cena win after Cena win. This was also the time when The Undertaker’s Streak became more pronounced as something mythical instead of one big coincidence that came out of regularly booking him strong. After a while, people started to wonder if they would ever end the Streak. If you were going to do it, it would have to be with someone who could really launch their career with it, but putting that kind of responsibility on a younger wrestler would be such a gamble.

When Brock Lesnar was Undertaker’s 22nd WrestleMania opponent, nobody really thought much of it. Brock came back hot from a lengthy sabbatical from wrestling, only to immediately lose to John Cena. Then he traded wins with Triple H and beat CM Punk one time, but otherwise he was a part-timer who had no real direction. Then the match happened and while it wasn’t anything to write home about (Undertaker got concussed early on and could barely perform), the shock of Brock hitting the third F5 and getting the pin was huge. Brock then ascended into being the ultimate threat in WWE, like a special video game boss you can only go up against if you don’t use any continues or something.