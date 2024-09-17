The Worst Wrestling Matches From the Best Wrestlers

Bret Hart vs. Vince McMahon (WWE WrestleMania 26, 2010)

Bret Hart always claimed that his WrestleMania 11 match with Bob Backlund was the worst of his career. It certainly wasn’t good, but at least he could work the match! After getting his bell rung too hard and too many times over at WCW to the point that he suffered a stroke, Bret had to retire. But he returned to the ring 10 years later, but with one major drawback: thanks to the stroke, Bret could not take a single bump, or it could literally kill him.

That meant his grudge match with Vince had to be entirely smoke and mirrors. After an overbooked opening that had the entire Hart Family (or anyone willing to take the paycheck to be there) work over Vince, Bret showed up and also brutalized him in a one-sided fight. This would have been fine, but it kept going. And going. And going. It went from, “Stop! He’s already dead!” to “Okay, we get it! Move on!” There’s a reason why WWE’s YouTube only shows the post-match celebration. Bret proceeded to wrestle more matches over the next year where they had to write around his complete inability to endure any physical damage.

Will Ospreay vs. Vader (RevPro Uprising 2016)

Once upon a time, Will Ospreay and Ricochet had a banger match in NJPW, and footage of them in a flippy stalemate at the start of the match went viral. It was divisive footage, as a lot of people—namely older wrestling folk—thought it was an affront to wrestling. There were too many acrobatics and it was unrealistic. Why couldn’t it be more like real wrestling, where voodoo is real, Andre the Giant’s son lives in a magic dungeon, a zombie can control the lights, and a man with orange skin can just decide he wants to become invincible? One of the more outspoken people during this fiasco was Big Van Vader.

Jumping on the controversy, Revolution Pro Wrestling decided to bring in Vader for a match against Ospreay. An interesting novelty, there was little they could really do with it, as Vader was in his 60s, was too hefty to do much moving, and refused to lose, or even bump. That meant it was a whole lot of Ospreay bouncing off him. At least he had the crowd behind him, and they went with a screwy ending where Ospreay lost thanks to the ref getting knocked out and Pete Dunne interfering. Vader offered to make this a trilogy, but Ospreay declined.

Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass (WWE Backlash 2018)

First off, if we’re talking about the worst Bryan Danielson matches, honorable mention goes to a match he had in Pro Wrestling Guerilla with Claudio Castagnoli where Claudio held him in a 15-minute headlock just to see if the crowd would buy into it. Still, it’s somehow not the worst match of Bryan’s career.

Bryan has wrestled several uncoordinated giants over the years, like Great Khali and Satnam Singh. They did the best with what they could, but then there was his match against Big Cass. This was right after Bryan came back from retirement and WWE was intent on making Cass a big deal. Cass looked like he was sleepwalking through the match and the whole thing never seemed to get to second gear. Right as it seemed like it might be ramping up to something, Bryan put Cass in the LeBell Lock and made him tap. On top of that, Bryan could be seen grabbing Cass’ wrist to remind him that he was supposed to try and block the hold.