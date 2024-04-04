WrestleMania 40: Start Time, Matches, and How to Watch

WrestleMania 40 is nearly here, and the milestone event is looking to live up to its “XL” billing. Across two nights, WWE’s biggest stars will compete for glory, championships, and, perhaps, the honor of participating in one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history. If the quality of recent WrestleMania shows is any indication, it should be a lot of fun.

Of course, none of that actually matters much if you don’t know how and when to watch WrestleMania 40 in the first place. So, here’s (hopefully) everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

As has been the case with recent WrestleMania shows, WrestleMania 40 will be a two-night event.

WrestleMania 40: Night 1 will start on April 6 at 7 PM ET, 6 PM CT, and 4 PM PT. WrestleMania 40 Night 2 will start on April 7 at 7 PM ET, 6 PM CT, and 4 PM PT. The pre-show for each event will begin at 5 PM, ET, 4 PM CT, 2 PM PT, and all other corresponding global time zones.