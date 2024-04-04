WrestleMania 40: Start Time, Matches, and How to Watch
Here's what you need to know about WrestleMania 40.
WrestleMania 40 is nearly here, and the milestone event is looking to live up to its “XL” billing. Across two nights, WWE’s biggest stars will compete for glory, championships, and, perhaps, the honor of participating in one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history. If the quality of recent WrestleMania shows is any indication, it should be a lot of fun.
Of course, none of that actually matters much if you don’t know how and when to watch WrestleMania 40 in the first place. So, here’s (hopefully) everything you need to know about the upcoming show.
WrestleMania 40: Start Time and Dates
As has been the case with recent WrestleMania shows, WrestleMania 40 will be a two-night event.
WrestleMania 40: Night 1 will start on April 6 at 7 PM ET, 6 PM CT, and 4 PM PT. WrestleMania 40 Night 2 will start on April 7 at 7 PM ET, 6 PM CT, and 4 PM PT. The pre-show for each event will begin at 5 PM, ET, 4 PM CT, 2 PM PT, and all other corresponding global time zones.
There is no word on how long each show will be, though recent two-night WrestleMania events have seen each night run for about 4 hours (not counting the pre-shows). So, you’ll want to set aside quite a bit of time.
WrestleMania 40: How to Watch
You can watch WrestleMania 40 via the Peacock streaming service in the US and via the WWE Network in all international locations that still support that streaming service.
Those watching on Peacock must have a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plan to watch WrestleMania 40 via that service. There is currently no way to purchase WrestleMania 40 through PPV providers as WWE has moved away from that business model.
WrestleMania 40: Every Match In Order
The final cards for WrestleMania 40: Night 1 and Night 2 have been announced, and the suspected match orders for both nights have been leaked ahead of the show. However, those match orders have not been confirmed by WWE as of the time of this writing, and both the cards and the order of the matches are, as always, subject to change.
WrestleMania 40 – Night 1 Matches:
– Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch For the Women’s World Title
– Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
– Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio
– Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
– Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL
– Sami Zayn vs. Gunther (c) For the WWE Intercontinental Title
– Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes
WrestleMania 40 – Night 2 Matches:
– Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (c) For the World Heavyweight Title
– The Pride vs. The Final Testament
– LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
– Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton For the WWE United States Title
– Bayley vs. IYO SKY (c) For the WWE Women’s Title
– Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c) For the Undisputed WWE Universal Title