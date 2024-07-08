House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Trailer Teases King Aegon II’s Fate

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4.

Now that we’re at the halfway point, House of the Dragon’s second season is heating up fast. Vhagar has once again proven that she’s the baddest dragon in the realm, taking Rhaenys (Eve Best) and her dragon Meleys down at Rook’s Rest. King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) is down for the count after taking Sunfyre into battle against literally everyone’s wishes. Daemon (Matt Smith) is still having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad time in the haunted halls of Harrenhal. And if the trailer for episode 5 is any indication, things are only going to get more intense from here. Give it a watch above.

The Greens seem to be continuing their tradition of parading corpses around King’s Landing to gain support from the people. The head of Meleys can be seen being carted around town like some kind of twisted trophy. Not only is this in bad taste, it also may come back to bite them later. They’re showing the people that dragons aren’t indestructible forces of terror, and can, in fact, be killed.

There’s also Schrödinger’s Aegon, who is carted back to King’s Landing in a box in the trailer. He seemed pretty dead after falling on Sunfyre and being buried under the dragon’s corrosive corpse, but the impulsive King may still be clinging on to life. Is he dead? Is he alive? No one seems to know yet (except if you read this spoiler-y breakdown from the book here). Most signs point to the latter, but with how seductively Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is eyeing the throne, however, Aegon may not have much time left.