Why Warrior Season 3 Almost Didn’t Happen

Getting back into character was another challenge. “We were all very rusty,” admits Doan, “but it was kind of like riding a bike.” Fortunately, they had a few weeks to reunite and prepare. “I feel like that first episode is like our getting back into costume and re-armoring.”

If anything, the challenges that the cast and crew of Warrior faced to restart the show fortified their resolve to tell this story. Jason Tobin, who plays Young Jun, thought it gave the cast and crew the courage to really go for it.

“Having lost the show or getting canceled so to speak, it kind of gave us this attitude of ‘we’ve been canceled once before – what else could happen?” Tobin felt everyone wanted to make season three how they wanted it, on their own terms. “You can’t hurt us anymore now.”

Lee concurs. “There are pluses and minuses to that layoff because sometimes when the show runs for a while, you can fall into the trap of getting a little comfortable and not pushing.” Lee felt that the pragmatic changes in how the show was made felt like they were starting in season one again. It forced them to approach their characters in a bold new way. “We had to dig deep in that energy.”

“One department head who we were so fortunate enough to have back was Moira (Anne Meyer) our costume designer,” says Olivia Cheng, who plays the brothel madame Ah Toy. When Ah Toy isn’t secretly fighting oppressors as a vengeful vigilante, she’s wearing absolutely fabulous dresses. Cheng felt the break gave Meyer extra time to think about the costumes, which are even more flamboyant than in previous seasons.

“Maura and her whole team had to go into overdrive to remake all of the background artists, all the Long Zii suits,” adds Doan. “It was a true ‘all hands on deck’ this third season coming back.” Meyer struggled to recover what original costumes she could find. She discovered a cache in Spain that still had the cast’s names written in them. “I found my original hat,” says Lee, “which is crazy.”