Why Historical TV is Chucking Away the History Books

Audiences love a bit of history. Kings, Queens, dates, battles, all of that stuff. And a big part of the fun in watching a historical drama is knowing that you are watching a version of events that have actually happened. Yes, there might not be any material evidence that J. Robert Oppenheimer’s wife was imagining him having sex with his mistress during his private security hearing, but enough of the other details are right that we don’t know for certain she didn’t.

We like learning about the small personal dramas behind the big events, and seeing how people lived and loved and worked in an age before laptops and phones. Audiences want to connect with something real. And if those historical dramas don’t get all of the details exactly right, then that’s fine too! Some people get annoyed at Neil DeGrasse Tyson-style pedantry, but it can be fun and illuminating to learn about the little anachronisms that slip through the cracks, or the modern assumptions that simply wouldn’t have held water decades or centuries ago.

But when you go looking for those inaccuracies it is often worth pausing for a moment to ask – is accuracy even the point? When you’re watching Robin Hood (2018) and the Sheriff of Nottingham has just ordered his riot police onto the street, is it worth considering that this movie isn’t really supposed to be about the enforcement of feudal hierarchy during the Crusades?

TV period dramas and comedies have begun to embrace an approach that doesn’t just allow historical inaccuracies to slip through the net, but actively embraces them, and even casually chucking the whole history book out of the window if it gets in the way of a good story.