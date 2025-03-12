Why Has Sci-Fi TV Stopped Imagining Our Future?

Back For the Future

Let’s take one of, honestly, probably the best pieces of science fiction on telly today: Apple TV’s Severance. It has a fantastic sci-fi premise, simultaneously simple yet with constantly unrolling implications. A brain implant makes you forget the outside world when you step into your workplace, and forget everything that happened at work when you leave to come home. It walks the line between speculative technology and allegory that the greats of the genre always have.

But what’s weird is what we find when you go into that workplace. CRT monitors with heavily pixelated black and green displays. Clunky keyboards. An aesthetic that’s a mix of the videogame The Stanley Parable and all those “the back rooms” memes floating around the internet, but most of all, there is nothing inside the severed floor of the Lumon offices that would scare a time traveller from the 1980s.

That retro aesthetic is justified by the story, as David Moore, Editorial Director at Rebellion Publishing points out, “It is a satire of office life and so that slightly cold, late 20th-century corporate office environment is part of the mood.”

“It’s allowing us to look back at ourselves,” says Bill Wolkoff, a writer on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds who has also worked on The Man Who Fell to Earth and Star Wars Rebels. “The show strips away everything else and you are just looking at clacky keyboards, old screens, and that drab fluorescently lit environment with splashes of colour here and there. It elevates it to a different kind of science fiction. The idea is looking ahead but the aesthetic borrows from our past and looks at it in a way that inspires horror.”

That same retro aesthetic can be found in the gigantic underground survival bunker we see in Silo (also from Apple TV), while Prime’s Fallout series gives us a post-apocalyptic future that has spun off from an alternate 1950s, and has the technology and aesthetic to match, similar to that in Apple’s ironically titled Hello Tomorrow. Even Paradise, with its electric cars and digital ID bracelets, is set in a world orientated more towards nostalgia than the future.

Going further afield, there are the multiple Star Wars series, which aside from being explicitly set “a long time ago”, are forever bound to a technological aesthetic established in the late 1970s.