5 School Storylines Abbott Elementary Season 2 Could Feature

Recess

According to the CDC, only 24% of American school-aged children get at least an hour of movement a day. This is partly having to do with the fact these kids spend almost 35 hours a week in a classroom without anything more than a couple of 15-minute recess periods each day. It’s simply inexcusable that so many public schools provide a dearth of time for young children to go outside, enjoy the fresh air, and run around with their friends. Recess provides a mentally, socially, and physically stimulating reprieve from times tables and poetry worksheets.

Abbott Elementary could get at the heart of this issue by talking about some of the main reasons there are so few recesses in school. One of the most frustrating aspects of this problem is that many schools simply don’t have enough staff to go out on the playground and make sure the kids are safe while they are playing. Other campuses don’t have the funding to buy playground equipment such as monkey bars, slides, basketballs, or netting for soccer. Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) seems like the type of teacher who would take it upon himself to create some truly unique playground activities out of the small budget the Philadelphia public school system provides for them.

Strikes and Work Stoppages

Teacher strikes are one of the most hotly-debated topics in America right now, with many of the country’s largest educational unions standing up for their teachers and students with work stoppages. Uninformed parents on the outside often misunderstand the issues, with salary being the only thing that sticks in their minds. School districts encourage kids and adults alike to side with them over the educators, focusing on one subject they’ve given in to and ignoring the other irreplaceable items. Things like classroom size, mental health support for students and staff, and caseloads for special education instructors are some of the other pertinent requests that union members desire in most of these cases.

Abbott Elementary does its best work when all of its hilarious, talented cast members are in the same setting. An episode with all of the characters picketing would set up for some legendary punchlines, while also incorporating the relevant messages about teacher strikes that America needs to be privy to right now. Principle Ava Coleman (Janelle James) would probably hit the streets with her teachers with some sarcastic wit and deft irony (administration are often supportive of teachers when striking, but they aren’t really supposed to go out on the line with their educators).

Student Gender Expression

With the Parental Rights in Education bill, aka “Don’t Say Gay”, being passed by the Ron DeSantis-led state government in Florida earlier in 2022, gender expression and sexuality in the classroom are more critical to talk about than ever before. When politicians interfere with how teachers can discuss LGBTQ+ topics, gender expression is stunted in students from a young age. Kids need to know if they have a crush on a same-sex classmate, this is valid and should not be something they are talked out of. According to the Trevor Porject, 45% of queer youth have had suicidal thoughts in the last 12 months.

Abbott Elementary doesn’t need to get into these depressing statistics to make a powerful stand for gender expression in elementary schools. Something as simple as showing a male student dressed in androgynous clothing and the staff standing up for that student would be a wonderful way to fight current stigmas in this area. Having a teacher who identifies as gay, Jacob, also adds another layer to the discussion. He can easily relate to any student feeling like they are on the outside looking in.