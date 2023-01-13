Why Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Is Actually a Road Trip Show

“I think season 2 is a road show,” Valhalla creator Jeb Stuart tells Den of Geek. “What does it mean when you take these Viking ideals and this Viking spirit on the road? Does it hold up in the Rus as well as it holds up in Scandinavia?”

Often when modern-day viewers think about the Vikings, we tend to remember them as a people who continually journeyed westward, toward England, Greenland, and even North America, but they actually explored much of the known world, traveling as far south as northern Africa, east as far as Russian and through the Mediterranian as far as Constantinople and the Middle East. What were those explorations like? How did Vikings interact with and influence these other cultures? In what ways were they influenced themselves?

These are just a few of the questions that Valhalla does its best to poke at as its second season, which not only introduces an entirely new Viking world within the hidden stronghold of Jomsborg, it sends Harald and Lief off on a journey through some of the medieval world’s most famous locations. The duo turns eastward, setting out for the city of Novgorod in the Kievan Rus, on a mission to get King Yaroslav to back one nephew’s (Harald) claim to the throne of Norway over the other’s (Olaf). Along the way, they discover everything from opium dens to slave traders, fighting rings, and roving bands of Pecheneg tribal warriors.

“Historically, we know that Harald was expelled from Scandinavia at that time so we had to get him on the road,” Stuart says. “I love Harald’s character, he was this pampered Prince of Norway and now he has nothing. He had everything at his fingertips and suddenly he becomes a fugitive and now he gets to go out and see if that Viking culture holds up in the greater world. That, for me, is a really fun arc and [Leo Suter] carries it beautifully.”

The episodes in which Leif and Harald are among the Rus are some of the season’s most visually and thematically interesting, as we see the pair apply Viking ingenuity to various seemingly unsolvable problems—building a boat that is subsequently carried down a frozen river on a massive sled, sailing said boat over a waterfall on purpose to further their journey south—and build meaningful relationships with an assortment of diverse characters from other cultures.

“Season two becomes much more introspective,” Stuart says. “You’re really out there on your own, you have to hold on to certain pieces of who you are on your own. And the Harald, the Freydis, the Leif parts of that, it becomes really tough [for them] to do. And now there’s this kind of Dickens-like novel of all these incredible, wonderful characters that they come into contact with—well, that’s life. As you expand out of your home base, you’re suddenly confronted by so many different cultures and thoughts and ideas that you never would’ve realized if you’d stayed in Kattegat.”