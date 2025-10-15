Mia Goth Insists Marvel’s Blade Movie Is Still Happening

It doesn’t matter how high the hill is, the MCU Blade movie is still trying to skate up it. After multiple writers have been attached and moved on, after Kevin Feige and Mahershala Ali have publicly shared frustration with the project, after none other than Wesley Snipes appeared onscreen in Deadpool & Wolverine and declared that “There’s only one Blade,” a new Blade is still coming to the MCU, apparently.

In a cover profile for Elle Magazine, actress Mia Goth not only confirmed that Blade is in production, but also that the delay is a good thing. “It’s for the best that it’s taken the time that it has. They want to do it right,” she explained.

Yes, now more than six years after Ali took the stage at the end of Marvel’s Phase Four panel to don a Blade hat, the movie is still apparently coming. They just need time to get it right.

Goth’s emphasis on ensuring quality is a familiar refrain in discussions about Blade. A year ago, a deep behind the scenes look at the movie’s troubled production revealed that Ali wanted Blade to be his Black Panther, a seismic and culture-defining genre picture.