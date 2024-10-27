“Mothers Are Bus Drivers” Why Do TV Antiheroes Have Mommy Issues?

Behind every criminal protagonist on television during the early 21st century, there was a mother, or a lack thereof who influenced and came to define their sons’ lives. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) never speaks to his mom on-screen throughout Breaking Bad’s five seasons. In fact, she’s barely mentioned in passing conversation other than when Walter lies about going over to visit her when he’s in fact cooking meth in the desert with Jesse (Aaron Paul).

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is forced to watch his mother get brutally maimed in a shipping container during his formative years on Dexter. Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and his mother, Gemma (Katey Sagal) interact in a way that flirts with incestuous energy on Sons of Anarchy. Gemma’s iron-fisted control over Jax and the motorcycle club he runs exemplifies a morbidly unhealthy evolution of the mother-son dynamic that carries on the legacy of Tony and Livia.

Without pretending to be Sigmund Freud, astute fans of the antihero era have probably observed just how vital the mothers are in each of these popular dramas. The moms of TV’s most famous criminals echo the efforts of a puppet master – a ventriloquist who’s pulling the strings and mouthing the words of the atrocities that emanate from their kin. Who your mom is doesn’t set your destiny in stone, but each of these series helped to craft a narrative about the everlasting irony of the person who should be your greatest protector also becoming life’s grandest roadblock.

Taking a look at the men who created these characters can give us at least a little bit of insight as to how mommy issues became a prevailing TV trend in the early 21st century. The Sopranos’ David Chase has talked ad nauseam about the symmetry between Livia Soprano and his mother growing up, most recently in Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos. The other Golden Age shows also feature men in the creator’s seats.

Vince Gilligan of Breaking Bad hasn’t spoken a lot about his mom other than the fun fact that she wanted Walter to get away with everything at the end of the series. Not a lot of information exists on the childhoods of Sons of Anarchy’s Kurt Sutter or Dexter’s James Manos Jr. Could the mothers of the antiheroes in these shows be based on the creator’s moms? It’s hard to say for certain, but art such as these series is often quite personal.

There are plenty of men who have poor matriarchal figures during their youth who don’t grow up to be serial killers, drug lords, or mob bosses. It’s a broad generalization and a bit of a stretch to blame the despicability of all of these men on them not receiving enough motherly affection, not to mention a tad misogynistic. Parenting is only a piece of the pie. After the dessert goes in the oven it’s up to the other ingredients to play their part in completing a recipe.