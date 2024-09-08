HBO’s David Chase Documentary Sheds Light on The Sopranos Ending

Thankfully Chase continues to talk his head off over the span of Wise Guy‘s two-and-a-half-hour runtime. He walks Gibney and viewers through The Sopranos experience from the show’s conception as a movie starring Anne Bancroft and Robert De Niro to its mysterious, Journey-scored cut-to-black. The entirety of the two-part doc is a must-watch for all Sopranos fans, not least of which because Chase addresses the controversial conclusion of his show.

Despite his clear determination to let The Sopranos‘ ending speak for itself, Chase has been coaxed into discussing the final scene in Holsten’s Diner several times over the years, most recently with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. Anyone who wants to “figure out” The Sopranos ending already has all the ammunition they need to do so.

Even with that in mind though, Chase has some fascinating and novel things to say about the “Made in America” finale in this doc that, to our recollection (and thorough Google queries), he has not shared anywhere else before. Here is what David Chase has to say about TV’s most infamous final episode.

The Sopranos Was Always About Death

The first invocation of The Sopranos‘ ending actually comes relatively early in Wise Guy. That’s because David Chase shares with Gibney and viewers what he’s always believed to be the overarching theme of the show. Chase confirms that the throughline of The Sopranos is about a United States of America in decline. The doc helpfully hones in on one of the first images of Tony to hammer home this point. It’s only just now that many viewers might realize that the front page headline on the Star-Ledger newspaper Tony is holding reports that President Bill Clinton believes Medicare will go bust by the year 2000.

Chase sums it up even more succinctly than that, however, asserting that the show was about “money and death and they’re related somehow.” He then notes the significance that the story aired “on television, which is the instrument capitalism uses to sell” itself. It only stands to reason that The Sopranos sought to examine both death and money right up until the very end when Tony faces down his own mortality in that perpetually cheerful symbol of Americana: a New Jersey diner.

The Journey Connection

The use of Journey’s song “Don’t Stop Believin'” blaring over the Holsten’s jukebox in the show’s final scene has always presented a juicy target for analysis. What to make of the discordant nature of this pop song playing over what is potentially a grim moment? Chase makes clear that the decision was a simple one and all came down to one recurring line in the song.