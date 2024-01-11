Annette Bening on The Sopranos Remains the Strangest Cameo in TV History

What exactly makes Bening’s so strange and so effective? The answer ultimately comes down to how seemingly random it is. While The Sopranos was successful at pretty much any dramatic endeavor it set its mind to, it was particularly adept when it came to dream sequences. Sopranos creator and showrunner David Chase was inspired by David Lynch’s deployment of dreams in his hallmark series Twin Peaks and sought to capture similar feelings of unconscious dread with The Sopranos.

Viewers would receive privileged peeks into Tony Soprano’s dreams several times throughout the show but the Annette Bening-starring dream at the center of “The Test Dream” was by far the longest. As is often the case with Sopranos dream sequences, this one begins with something weighing heavily on Tony’s mind. As he checks in to a swanky Midtown hotel for a little break, Tony is dealing with the fact that his New York rival Phil Leotardo (Frank Vincent) has just murdered Angelo Garepe (Joe Santos) during a protracted power struggle. Tony knows that his cousin Tony Blundetto (Steve Buscemi) is thinking about hitting Phil back even though that would be beyond ruinous for him and maybe even the New Jersey crew at large.

Worried about his cousin, Tony falls asleep and … dreams about Annette Bening? Pretty much, yeah! Though Tony B does eventually make an appearance and assassinates Phil Leotardo with finger guns, Tony’s long “test dream” is really a mismatched mosaic of anxiety, insecurities, and pop culture fixations that he’s developed over his life. Because that’s what dreams are. They only feel vaguely linear when we recount them to someone the following morning. In the moment, however, there’s no dramatic throughline.

Indeed, Tony’s dream goes all over the place. It begins in said hotel room where he wakes up to find former New York mafia don Carmine Lupertazzi (Tony Lip) in his bed. Though Carmine is surprisingly one of the few mob-related figures that Tony hasn’t killed or ordered killed, he still feels profoundly uncomfortable by the presence of the dead man in his room. Probably because he knows it’s the fate that will eventually await him.

From there, Tony’s dream drags him off to his therapist Dr. Melfi’s office though it’s not Melfi who is administering psychotherapy but his (also dead) mistress Gloria Trillo (Annabella Sciorra). Then, after watching bits and pieces of his life on TV (and guest appearances from more corpses) he ends up back where he really wants to be: in his home with his estranged wife Carmela (Edie Falco). Tony’s brain knows he wants to get back together with Carm but first they have an importance chore to do: meet their daughter Meadow’s boyfriend Finn’s parents. And that’s where Annette Bening comes in.

While we never meet Finn’s actual parents in the show, in Tony’s dreamscape they are corrupt (and dead) New Jersey detective Vin Makazian (John Heard) and actress Annette Bening. And we mean literally actress Annette Bening. Tony asks her if she’s Annette Bening and she nods affirmatively before getting annoyed with his pestering.