Dead Ringers and the Horrific True Story of the “Father of Modern Gynecology”

This article contains spoilers for episode five of Dead Ringers. It also talks about racism and abuse and torture of Black women’s bodies which some may find upsetting.

Prime Video’s adaptation of David Croneberg’s iconic body horror Dead Ringers is a great example of how sometimes turning original IP into a long form show can work wonderfully. The film is a perfect nugget, a study of the destructive relationship of twin gynecologists Beverly and Elliot Mantle, loosely based on the lives of Stewart and Cyril Marcus. The TV show, from showrunner Alice Birch, keeps the bones of the story but expands it out to talk about big issues related to science, childbirth and women’s bodies.

The standout episode is five, directed by Jennifer’s Body’s Karyn Kusama. It sees the twins, played by Rachel Weisz, visit the home of a wealthy family with a long history of twins to help deliver quadruplets. It’s a surreal, nightmarish trip which ends in disaster. While they are there, patriarch Marion, played with sleazy glee by Michael McKean, talks of starting out in the field of women’s health when it was somewhat uncharted territory, and how he didn’t have as many patients to “practice on” as Elliot and Beverly do. Beverly refutes that this isn’t what they do, but Marion launches into a speech about the history of gynecology and how a doctor in the 1840s and 50s practicing on one particular patient over a period of five years developed a way to fix her fistula (a tear between the uterus and the bladder).

The doctor he’s talking about is J. Marion Sims, sometimes dubbed “the father of modern gynecology”, and he was a real person, as was Anarcha, the 17-year-old enslaved girl Marion talks of as if she was a consenting collaborator to Sims, and Beverly’s later vision emphasizes that she was very much not.