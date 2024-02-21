Where to Watch the Original Avatar: The Last Airbender Animated Series

With the debut of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, this is the perfect time for fans old and new to revisit the classic Nickelodeon animated series that started it all. Debuting in 2005, the action fantasy series is one of the best shows for kids ever made, which understood and used television’s storytelling potential to achieve structural perfection.

Featuring a serialized story over its three seasons, Avatar: The Last Airbender (ATLA) demands viewers watch every episode to understand it as a whole. Thus the show thrives when it’s viewed in rapid succession on home media and streaming. Thankfully there are plenty of options when it comes to watching this animated classic and we’ve got the biggest ones so you can enjoy the original series and see how it stacks up against the new live-action Netflix show.

Streaming

Netflix

The live-action’s series is a Netflix original and thankfully the original animated series is streaming there as well. If you’re a new fan who comes to the series through the live-action version and are left wanting more when you finish it? Well, the original is right there for you. The Legend of Korra, the animated sequel series, is also available to stream on Netflix as well.