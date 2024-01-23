Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer Remembers Most Important Part of the Show

But no, after that line the trailer cuts to a shot of Aang showing off on his air ball. He SLAMS right into a statue, comically falling over. Katara and Sokka watch, Sokka pulling a “not very impressive” face. He deadpans, “Right. There goes the savior of the world.” And bites into some fruit.

It’s a simple gag, which directly references the opening of the original show, but one that thankfully shows off this live-action series hasn’t forgotten the humor of Avatar: The Last Airbender – a humor that helped make the show what it was. For every dramatic moment that made it so much more than many kids shows, it was also filled with hilarious jokes. Jokes that not only helped give the audience a break from the intensity of the story line but in fact make those dramatic moments hit all the harder.

If Avatar: The Last Airbender was dark, gritty, and serious 24/7, it wouldn’t be Avatar. It would have been so easy for the live-action series to push the humor aside in an attempt to get new audiences to take the show more “seriously.” Thankfully it knows that humor is a core part of the show, especially when it comes to Sokka, who was always a source of great jokes.

Later in the trailer, as Aang discusses not wanting the responsibility of stopping the Fire Nation, Sokka comforts him and says, “You don’t have to do this alone. You have me, Katara, and a flying ball of fur.”

It doesn’t just stop with that little jab at flying bison Appa. The lemur Momo lands on Sokka’s head. Sokka looks up, annoyed, which causes Aang and Kata to break into laughter.

The use of this bit hopefully demonstrates that the live-action series won’t take itself too seriously. Sure, it’ll know when to stop the jokes and get down to business. But it also knows when to let the characters sit back and enjoy themselves for a minute. That, more than anything, gives us faith that the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender can do this series justice.