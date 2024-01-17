When Time Team Dug Up a Faked Site & Other Unforgettable Digs

Tony Robinson has been always drawn to history. You could say it’s been a defining thread of his career: from his role as Baldrick, the disgustingly adorable peasant nincompoop in the BBC comedy Blackadder, to his beloved children’s comedy series Maid Marian and Her Merry Men, to the many history books he’s authored. Time Team itself might not have existed – at least as we know it – if not for Tony Robinson having a chance meeting of minds with future Time Team stalwart Mick Aston while on an archaeological dig in Santorini.

Robinson is always at pains to demarcate himself from the professionals, to emphasise his role as a facilitator and front-man. His enthusiasm has always been married to an endearing humility, which keeps in check any inclination to steal the academic limelight. When he was handed a trowel during a Time Team dig in Gloucestershire – the goal of which was to uncover evidence of a Roman settlement – he said his first thought was: “I’m not an archaeologist, I’m just someone people think is an archaeologist.” His second thought was probably: “I might be about to desecrate history.” Moments later, he realised he’d uncovered the mosaic tile floor of a lost Roman villa, unseen by human eyes for a millennium or more. It was a moment he would later described as one of the greatest of his life.

I Build on Your Grave

Bodies in the Shed (Glendon) S13E01

It says something about the reserved nature of your average English gentleman that he could discover, while undertaking building work on his property, 111 dead bodies, and go on to discuss it on television with the sort of dry matter-of-factness usually reserved for reading out the shipping forecast. As Tony Robinson prowled the area, striding over bones, half-dug pits, and coffin-shaped chalk-outlines, the land-owner, Martin Hipwell, could barely restrain his total lack of excitement.

But then, these were the bodies of medieval peasants many hundreds of years dead, so we can forgive the absence of shock. Robinson and the team quickly leapt into action as detectives with an unusually long incident response time. They wanted to discover who these people were, how and where they lived, and the precise location of the church that presided over their graves.

At one point in the episode, the team learns that there may be pictorial proof of the church – long since demolished – in the archives of the National Library in London. Unfortunately, the document is too valuable to leave the library, and photography isn’t allowed, so one of the team, Victor, is dispatched to London to sketch the findings, and hurry back to Northamptonshire with the results. It’s testament to the show that this race against time on a medieval cold case is imbued with the sort of cliff-hangery urgency most often found in Hollywood movies. The disappointment that Victor returns with – an admittedly beautiful sketch that appears to show not the spire of a church, but a lofty garden feature – is palpable.