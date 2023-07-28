Miranda Richardson’s Best Roles, From Blackadder to Good Omens

Blackadder II (1986)

Capricious, childish and obsessed with presents and executions, Richardson’s Queenie is a perfect foil for Rowan Atkinson’s Lord Edmund Blackadder. Flanked by her former nanny Nursie (Patsy Byrne) and Lord Chamberlain Lord Melchett (Stephen Fry) Richardson’s take on Queen Elizabeth I is playful, naughty, cruel and flirtatious, and her high-pitched squeals and mischievous behaviour makes her the star of the series. Richardson also has cameos in Blackadder The Third and Blackadder Goes Forth, but nothing could rival the eccentricities of the our beloved Queenie.

Enchanted April (1991)

Richardson reunited with Mike Newell for this wistful drama which won her a Golden Globe for best actress. Based on a novel by Elizabeth von Arnim, the film follows four women in the 1920s who unite for a trip to an Italian castle (in April, hence the name), finding peace and self expression there. Richardson plays Rose Arbuthnot, a rather reserved woman who ventures to the castle on the appeal of her more enthusiastic neighbour (Josie Lawrence, who also appeared in Good Omens, as Agnes Nutter). Both women are neglected by their husbands but through sunshine and travel manage to salvage their relationships, and Richardson is suitably enchanting.

The Crying Game (1992)

This Troubles-set crime thriller sees Jody (Forest Whitaker, Black Panther) play a soldier on leave who is kidnapped by the IRA, and forms an unlikely friendship with his captor Fergus (Stephen Rea, V for Vendetta). The Crying Game is often remembered for one particularly surprising scene (no spoilers here), but one of the film’s real standouts is Richardson as Jude, the hard-as-nails honeytrap used to lure Jody in. When Fergus travels to London under a new identity to track down Jody’s girlfriend whom he’d promised to protect, he’s pursued by Jude, with Richardson playing the role with a terrifying fanaticisim. The Crying Game eventually and deservedly won numerous awards, including an Oscar for Neil Jordan’s screenplay.

Damage (1992)

The heart wants what it wants in Louis Malle’s steamy thriller – but lust is dangerous and acting on it can be carnage. Jeremy Irons (Dead Ringers) plays politician Doctor Stephen Fleming, who embarks on a destructive and obsessive affair with his son’s fiancee (Juliette Binoche, The English Patient). While the movie is something of a heightened fantasy at times, it’s Richardson’s turn as Stephen’s spurned wife Ingrid who packs the biggest emotional punch. Her performance was rightly rewarded with a BAFTA win and an Oscar nomination. Just give the Netflix miniseries based on the same book a miss.

Merlin (1998)

Not to be confused with the BBC’s 2008 series starring Colin Morgan, this nineties mini-series boasts a massive array of talent, including Sam Neill, Helena Bonham Carter, James Earl Jones and John Gielgud. Despite that, this particular retelling of the Arthurian legend is one of the more obscure adaptations, although it’s worth revisiting even if only to enjoy Richardson as the iconic, ethereal and strange Queen Mab. The show played fast and loose with the myth (not least by including Queen Mab in the first place), and this version sees her and Merlin in a bitter and entertaining conflict.

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Tim Burton’s high gothic loose adaptation of Washington Irving’s The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow sees Johnny Depp play police constable Ichabod Crane, who is sent to investigate the decapitations of several members of a rural community. Richardson plays Lady Van Tassel, wife of one of the town elders, giving a dignified and poised performance right until the film’s bonkers ending. There’s a sense that Richardson really had fun with this role, and this comes across on-screen to great effect.