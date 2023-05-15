Subspecies V: Bloodrise Brings Back Radu and Classic Vampire Gore

On his tyrannical path as a destroyer of evil, Radu the Fearless winds up at his father’s Vladislas Castle to retrieve the Bloodstone, a holy relic which drips the blood of the saints. His own blood kicks in when Radu shows mercy to an enemy of the church. It’s an age old story, 500 years in this case, and one which should get due respect.

Personal Demons

Every installment of Subspecies has thus far been directed by Nicolaou, and this singularity of vision sets it apart from any horror franchise. It is obviously personal, as Nicolaou not only shows his passion for the cinematic traditions he is working in but also the history of the land he is immortalizing and the characters he helps bring back to life. He loves these monsters more than they will ever love themselves, draining them of all sentimentality. Even the underlying eroticism is consistently undermined by savage, unthinking, nature in these flicks. Yet Subspecies V: Bloodrise is also the filmmaker’s most contemplative take on the losses which come with eternal life.

As Radu ages into a bloodthirsty creature of the night, his reasoning becomes increasingly erratic. There is no overt recognition of the loss of humanity, only a deeper delve into pathological monstrosity. This is a brilliant counterpoint to most horror-by-numbers franchises, which take far more balanced approaches to deviltry. Larger-budgeted fright fests are designed to sell popcorn to people, not push plasma on addicted bloodsuckers.

In the 1991 Subspecies, Radu tells his half-human, half-vampire brother Stefan (Michael Watson), “Your pain, little brother, makes me sick. It is a mockery of human feelings.” The new film allows far deeper character development, providing insight into Radu’s thoughts on mortality and power. Hove brings menace but leaks vulnerability. Radu has the capacity to love but not in a way that yields love in return. Yet in the new film, Radu is as hungry for a family as he is for the blood of the saints and he repeatedly tries to create one.

Subspecies V: Bloodrise fills in the backstory to Ash (Marko Filipovic), the piano playing music lover from the 1997 spin-off Vampire Journals (when he was played by Jonathon Morris). Subspecies V: Bloodrise also augments the role of Ash’s sister, Ariel (Stasa Nikovic), a flautist who can bring vampires to their knees with blue notes. Similarly, the score by Richard Kosinski is heavy with atmosphere.

The director retains quite a bit of his troupe, who give a deeper nuance to their animal nature. Denice Duff, who has been in the franchise since Subspecies 2: Bloodstone, returns in a new character, Helena, mother of Radu’s half-brother Stefan, and she has an incredible emotional arc. Vulnerable, deadly, and ultimately narcissistically self-absorbed, it is mesmerizing. We can see why Radu is so obsessed.