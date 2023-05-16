Cult Director Richard Elfman Sinks His Teeth into Vampires Again with Bloody Bridget

Richard Elfman redefined underground cinema with his barely-categorizable 1980 film Forbidden Zone, a vehicle for his musical unit The Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo. He re-energized absurdist cinema with the musically-propelled sci-fi comedy Aliens, Clowns &- Geeks (2021). Directed and written by Elfman, the upcoming Bloody Bridget is another music-driven piece with a score by Ego Plum (Cuphead, SpongeBob SquarePants, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse) and Richard’s brother Danny Elfman (The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Simpsons).

For Bloody Bridget, Elfman is infusing new blood, and plenty of heart, into the vampire genre he thought he’d staked with the 1998 cult horror movie Revenant (aka Modern Vampires). Richard’s wife Anastasia Elfman plays Bridget, a dance horror choreographer who is sexually harassed and tossed into a legal wringer. Voodoo father Baron Samedi (Jean Charles) mistakes her for his wife, the Irish saint Maman Brigitte, and turns her into a “Valentine vampire.” Blood is just an appetizer for the main course. She “must feast on the hearts of evil-doers,” according to the movie’s official website.”

Bloody Bridget premiered at Brazil’s Fantaspoa Film Festival on April 22. It also stars Tom Ayers as the politically-incorrect standup comic who owns the sleazy strip club Tony’s Tavern; Christian Prentice as Edwin, Bridget’s cheating leech of a boyfriend; and Marcos Mateo Ochoa as Pepe, the mute and bullied busboy. Rendered unrecognizable by extreme makeup effects, Richard Elfman plays the devil himself. Fully self-funded, Bloody Bridget delivers a spectral range of “Elfmaniac” visuals.

Elfman’s films are more than unique amongst themselves, they are original and personal visions designed to alienate commercial power brokers while still spilling enough blood to please a crowd at the Roman Coliseum. The maniacal Elfman rang up Den of Geek to rant, rave, and respond to the many issues which come up when a seductive superhero rises from the dead in vengeance against mortal predators.