What We Do in the Shadows Presents TV’s Most New Jersey Episode Ever

Guillen is solid throughout, bringing a palpable longing for the two families to get along, as well as a very real relief to his acceptance. The scene is very sweet, more so because of the offhand way which the de la Cruz family all admit they’d already known. “Familia es familia, homie,” his uncle says. Nadja’s reaction goes beyond understanding to a universal truth for vampires, when she asks “Who isn’t gay?” Guillermo may think she’s throwing shade, but his shrouded vampire life was the main ingredient to the family’s confusion.

Guillermo’s mom had been trying to set him up with her church friends, forcing him to say Nadja was his girlfriend, and the lies grew upon lies. Filling in the false spaces is comic gold for Nadja, who adds insult to every perjury. Guillermo’s realization that, if he has Van Helsing blood, of course his grandma and the rest of his family does, is enough to give you goosebumps.

The episode splits the vampire contingent. The group’s Staten Island human neighbor Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) takes Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and the creature which crawled out of the abdominal cavity of Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) out for a hunting trip. Nandor is excited to use his echolocation skills to hunt humans in the most dangerous game, but his sonar picks up the well-endowed nature of the monster of the week.

The title of the episode comes from a travel destination. Of course Sean’s family would have a cabin in the woods, and not just any woods, the Pine Barrens. It is a horror and comedy mecca, bewildering Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) and Paulie Gualtieri (Tony Sirico) on The Sopranos, and home to the Jersey Devil.

“Sean may be my best friend but, like all humans, doesn’t realize when he’s been fucking had,” Laszlo says of the mythological creature in the dense woods of the Garden State. Of course there is no Jersey Devil, that’s just something vampires made up to explain all the dead bodies they leave in the world. Subduing the monster with “Jersey music” is inspired, and going for Bon Jovi not only saves a fortune over licensing a Springsteen song, but fulfills the contract Jon Bon Jovi signed on 30 Rock, an appropriate use of his time and talent proving he is more than a one-joke Jerseyite with big hair.

In the car ride over, Sean makes the mistake of asking Colin a question, to the abject horror of Laszlo and Nandor. This sets the stage for a running gag trip through the wilds of the internet forest which stumbles over Polish cataracts and Daria Pająk on its way to driving the vampires toward each other’s throats.