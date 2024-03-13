What The Last of Us Season 2 Castings Reveal About The Show’s Timeline

Four new cast members were revealed alongside descriptions of their characters, names that are certainly familiar to players of the video game sequel. Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) plays a loyal soldier named Manny, Tati Gabrielle (You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) plays medic Nora, Spencer Lord (Riverdale) is Owen, a conflicted soldier torn between love and obligation, and Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) is Mel, a surgeon and rebound girlfriend to Owen. The official press release’s character descriptions hint at emotional turmoil in the season ahead, all but guaranteeing these four people will be introduced similarly to their game counterparts – very early in the second season.

All four characters are following team leader Abby, played onscreen by Justified’s Kaitlyn Dever, as she seeks out the man who killed her father, a Firefly doctor shot dead in his operating room as he was about to make a breakthrough vaccine against Cordyceps. Abby’s quest for revenge leads her to the isolated Jackson, Wyoming community and bad luck (or karmic fate) leads Joel right into Abby and her friends’ hands during the game’s first act.



Joel pays for his violent misdeeds with his life, to the horror of Ellie, who is held down and forced to watch Joel get beaten to death by Abby.

When huge narrative details were leaked ahead of The Last of Us Part 2’s release date, many fans reacted to Joel’s death with Twitter outrage, review bombing, and even death threats against several voice actors and game creator and Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann. Though the sting of Joel’s gruesome death has faded since the game’s initial release, a huge new audience of unsuspecting TV fans are about to watch Pedro Pascal get his head smashed in on an HBO show for the second time.

This time, however, Pascal isn’t one guest actor in a large ensemble, as he was when he played Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones. Pedro Pascal is the biggest name in The Last of Us cast and brings with him supernova-sized star power. Will showrunner Craig Mazin stay true to the game’s story, as he was in season one, or will the sophomore season make some structural changes to keep Joel (and Pascal’s fanbase) alive for as long as possible?

Some fan theories place Joel’s death around episode two, after a little time getting our bearings alongside Joel and Ellie in Jackson’s community of survivors. After all, there’s Ellie’s new crew to meet, too, and those actors were also recently announced. Ellie’s closest friends are her love interest Dina (Isabela Merced) and Jesse (Beef’s Young Mazino), a smart but green patrolman who’s learned some skills from Joel. In the wake of Joel’s death, the three young adults grow closer as they travel to Seattle to find and kill Abby and her former Fireflies. Meanwhile, Abby’s time post-Jackson follows the Western Liberation Front (the WLF or “Wolves,” for short) paramilitary soldier through a war-torn Seattle and runs concurrently alongside Ellie’s adventures. Yeet Abby doesn’t become the “main”’ point-of-view character until the game’s midpoint, when players see the preceding three days in Seattle from Abby’s perspective.

While a game can sideline Ellie for several hours as people play as Abby, the TV show can’t really keep its Ellie, nor star Bella Ramsey, offscreen for the bulk of a season. The unique dual narratives of The Last of Us Part II has some fans guessing that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann will instead have season two show the events of the game – including story-critical flashbacks – in chronological order for both Abby and Ellie, perhaps alternating focus each episode, similar to Rick and Michonne’s converging stories in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.