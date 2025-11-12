Werewolf by Night Sequel Shows Marvel’s Commitment to Supernatural MCU

Tucked away in a recent Deadline interview with celebrated composer-turned-director Michael Giacchino was welcome news – a sequel to his 2022 TV special, Werewolf by Night, is finally on the way.

Werewolf by Night came along at a point in the MCU when it seemed like Marvel was keen to develop a supernatural corner of the franchise. Moon Knight had just come and gone, the Black Knight had been teased in Eternals, and Marvel was cooking up a new solo Blade movie with Mahershala Ali set to star. It felt like it was a good time to be a fan of Marvel Comics’ darker side.

Since then, Marvel has changed strategy. A second season of Marc Spector’s adventures never got off the ground, and star Oscar Isaac has shown little interest in reprising the character. Kit Harington’s Black Knight went no further than encountering his iconic Ebony Blade in a post-credits scene. The Blade movie kept stalling. A four-episode animated series based on the Marvel Zombies comics series emerged, but the supernatural corner of the MCU just didn’t seem to be a priority for Marvel anymore. They had new toys to smash together in the form of the X-Men, the Thunderbolts, and the Fantastic Four.

So it’s great to hear that Giacchino will be directing another installment of Werewolf by Night for Marvel. Not only did the Disney+ special presentation introduce the lesser-known, complex character, but it also brought other great comic characters to life, like monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone and the misunderstood Man-Thing.