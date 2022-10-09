Werewolf by Night Star Keen to Stay in the MCU

Actress Laura Donnelly was well and truly prepared for her first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Elsa Bloodstone in the new Marvel “Special Presentation,” Werewolf by Night.

“I had done the whole thing,” she says proudly. “Before I met with Michael [Giacchino, director] for this project, I had watched most of the MCU projects. Then obviously after I got the part, I went and watched all the ones I’d missed. I’ve always been a big fan.”

But Donnelly’s fandom doesn’t end there: she’s also deeply into the genre that Werewolf by Night is steeped in. “I’ve always been a big fan of old horror movies,” she adds. “I really grew up on the Universal monster movies, and Hammer horror was a big thing in my house. So I had all that as background. When Michael said that was what he wanted to pay tribute to, that was right up my street.”

Based on the Marvel comics character Jack Russell (yes, that’s his name), who first appeared in Marvel Spotlight #2 in February 1972 before getting his own series – which shares a name with this special – later that year, Werewolf by Night is indeed immersed in the texture, atmosphere and look of the classic Universal movies of the 1930s and ‘40s, right down to the black and white cinematography.