We Were Robbed! Star Trek’s Wesley Crusher Almost Had an Anime Girl Poster on TNG

Captain Picard shouting “Shut up, Wesley” in the season 1 Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Datalore” has gone down in history as one of the most famous lines in the series. Now the hate for Wesley Crusher, played by Wil Wheaton, has always been overblown but even people who like Wesley have to admit, this line is hilarious.

But if things had gone a little differently in the history of Star Trek, Picard may have shouted “shut up, Wesley” for more than just speaking out of turn on the bridge. In fact, he might have gotten to actually say, “shut up about your dubs v. subs opinions, Wesley” because Wesley almost had a poster of anime girls in his quarters. Yes, an actual room on the Enterprise-D was almost adorned with an anime poster. Specifically of the characters Kei and Yuri from the ‘80s anime classic, Dirty Pair.

For those not in the know, Dirty Pair began as a series of light novels by Haruka Takachiho and later became an anime in 1985. The series follows Kei and Yuri, a pair of “trouble consultants” who go out into the galaxy dealing with various sci-fi problems. A delightful mix of comedy, science fiction, and action, Dirty Pair made its way out of Japan and into the hands of early anime fandom and one Rick Sternbach.

A production illustrator/designer for many of the entries in the Star Trek franchise, Sternbach and other members on his team often hid Dirty Pair references throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation. An element on the periodic table, glimpsed in TNG’s Rascals, is named “Keiyurium” after the anime’s lead characters. The wargame simulation exercise in “Peak Performance” was named “Operation Lovely Angel,” a reference to the title Kei and Yuri preferred to call themselves. Data, as part of his primary system modules, has a “Kei/Yuri submodule.”