Star Trek Just Showed How TNG’s Worst Episode Could Have Been One of Its Best

Of course, the gag primarily highlights the preponderance of caves in the Star Trek franchise, which have housed everything from a maternal monster made of molten rock to Gul Dukat demanding statues to sexy times between Paris and Janeway but as salamanders. For a franchise all about exploring new life and new civilizations, Star Trek sure likes to be Wagon Train to random caverns.

But in flashing back to previously unseen stories — even those that involved the other three main characters, in Tendi’s case — “Caves” succeeds where “Shades of Gray” failed. Season two slapped a beard on Riker and changed the color of Geordi and Worf’s shirts, making it a marked improvement on the lackluster premiere season, but it didn’t have that many standout episodes for viewers to recall during Number One’s trip down memory lane. Sure, the Bynars are neat and its nice that somebody remembers “Conspiracy,” but who wanted to see Riker relive scenes from “Angel One,” “The Naked Now,” or “The Child”?

To be fair, “Shades of Gray” actually happened because the show had run out of budget by the end of the season, and Paramount still expected TNG to crash like the Enterprise-D with Troi in the Captain’s chair. And, to be fair, the next time Riker watched new material in the form of a re-run, we got the inglorious ending of Enterprise.

Whatever the case, “Shades of Gray” did the opposite of what a good clip show can do. When a clip show works, viewers don’t mind seeing old stuff because it brings back warm feelings, and makes them remember why they love the series they’re watching. More often than not, those warm feelings stem not from the plot points being recalled, but from the time they’ve spent with the characters.

Star Trek could always count on fan’s affection for the characters, and that’s especially true of the TNG crew (after Patrick Stewart learned to chill out, that is). But two seasons of hit-or-miss episodes wasn’t enough to earn those warm feelings, and so “Shades of Gray” ended up showing off the disappointments of TNG up to that point.

Even if it doesn’t explicitly reference “Shades of Gray,” “Caves” has the exact opposite effect. As each member of the main quartet reveals adventures they’ve had with other people, they find their friendship with each other reinforced. That builds to the climax of Tendi’s story, in which she, Mariner, Boimler, and Rutherford get trapped in a turbo lift together. “I’m glad you guys are my friends,” she whispers.