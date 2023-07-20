Warrior Season 3 Just Unveiled the Ultimate Bruce Lee Easter Egg

It’s made for a lively hunting game from the discerning fandom.

“I’ve been really enjoying these fan-made memes cut frame per frame for reference whether it’s Enter the Dragon versus Warrior of Bruce Lee and Andrew,” adds Dianne Doan, who plays Ah Sahm’s sister and rival Mai Ling. “I just think it’s so fun that everyone’s caught on.”

Now Warrior season 3 episode 6 has had the best Easter egg of them all so far. In “A Soft Heart Won’t Do You No Favors,” Ah Sahm, Father Jun (Perry Yung), and Young Jun (Jason Tobin) venture outside of Chinatown to broker a deal. They plan to wash some counterfeit money by trading it for silver with some coked-out Germans who oversee a Chinese labor camp. Within this episode, they encounter Wen, played by none other than Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon.

Wen is one of the Chinese workers and mother to a young boy who falls victim to the Germans’ cruelty. It’s a cleverly conceived cameo. In Wen’s first appearance, her face is obscured by her child, so Lee isn’t immediately recognizable. In her next scene, her face is contorted with grief, so again, it’s tricky to recognize her. But then there’s the final fight of the episode, a classic old Western style shootout. Wen emerges with her pickaxe of fury, joins the fight, and takes revenge. And any fan can instantly recognize her because Lee has been pivotal in overseeing her father’s estate. She spearheaded the development of Warrior from an eight-page treatment by her father to the groundbreaking series and has been the show’s executive producer throughout its run.

“People keep asking Shannon in interviews if her father would have appreciated and liked the show,” says Warrior screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. “I just imagine what it would be like for him to see that not only has his grown daughter held on to this for fifty years after he wrote it and got it made, plus then to see her as a grown woman actually in the fabric of the show.”

It stands out as Tropper’s favorite Warrior Easter egg so far.