Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Easter Egg Sneaks in Original 1980s Gromit

The sight gags in Nick Park’s Wallace and Gromit films are all part of their charm, from Gromit’s vinyl collection (mostly Bach) to his highbrow reading matter (Crime and Punishment by Fido Dogstoyevsky, The Republic by Pluto…) to his alma mater (where else would a clever canine graduate from but Dogwarts University?).

The background details invite multiple rewatches as well as giving Aardman Animations a chance to nod towards their wider world and company history. Shaun the Sheep fans will have enjoyed spotting a cameo from the farmer of Mossy Bottom Farm in recent outing Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, a film that also included an even briefer cameo from a version of Gromit that’s older than most of the audience would have been.

In the early 1980s, young animator Nick Park was studying at the National Film and Television School and working on an early iteration of his new man-and-his-dog characters. As seen in the very first screen test for these characters (watch it here), the original design for dog Gromit was quite different from the final version. With brown fur and a large grinning mouth, this Gromit was goofy and toothy – nothing like the furrowed-brow, world-weary dog he turned out to be.

In the back of one Vengeance Most Fowl shot, Aardman’s art team pay tribute to the OG Gromit by including what looks very much like a sketch of him on the pinboard at the police station. Attached to the bottom of the famous “Have You Seen this Chicken?” poster from The Wrong Trousers is a “Found Dog” notice featuring 1980s Gromit, complete with mouth.