Walking Dead Creator Pitches Gritty G.I. Joe and Transformers Cartoons

For nerds of a certain age, few things were as traumatic as seeing Optimus Prime die at the hands of Megatron in 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie. A year later, those same nerds were disturbed all over again by G.I. Joe: The Movie, in which Cobra Commander was slowly mutated into a weird snake monster. If Skybound Entertainment has its way, a whole new generation of kids gets to have nightmares while watching Hasbro properties.

According to Deadline, Skybound Entertainment has teamed with Hasbro to create Energon Universe, an adult animated series about G.I. Joe and the Transformers. You may not know the name Skybound Entertainment, but you certainly know the upsetting material the company has produced. Founded by comic book creator Robert Kirkman, he of The Walking Dead fame, and David Alpert, Skybound gave the world another adult animated series with upsetting material, Invincible.

Like The Walking Dead and Invincible, Energon Universe is an extension of a comic series produced by Skybound. The company has had the license for the Hasbro properties since 2023, and has quickly produced several well-recieved series about the characters. In addition to crossing over G.I. Joe and Transformers, Energon Universe also includes Void Rivals, original creations by Kirkman and artist Lorenzo De Felici, about two alien survivors of an intergalactic race war forced to work together.

Deadline reports that the Energon Universe series will include the Void Rivals characters alongside better-known Transformers and G.I. Joe figures. Show running the series is Joe Henderson, who recently managed the DC Comics adaptation Lucifer, turning a Sandman spinoff about the devil abandoning Hell to visit Earth into a trashy, fun network tv show.