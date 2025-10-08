The Transformers eBay Live Auction Is More Than Meets the Eye at NYCC
eBay, Skybound, and select comic retailers have some radically cool exclusives coming to New York Comic Con!
This article is sponsored by eBay Live.
The United States’ largest comic con is finally here, and the celebration is being kicked up a notch.
Skybound Entertainment, eBay, and Big Clutch are teaming up for some awesome auctions that coincide with the 25th issue of Skybound’s amazing Transformers comic. Select sellers are getting exclusive eBay Live Comic Trading Packs—a three-issue bundle with special variants, sketches, and other chase items. There are only a thousand packs available, and they have some bangers in them.
Packs could include con-exclusive variants of Transformers #25 from cover specialist Godtail, Spanish retro artist Suspiria Vilchez, Transformers artist Pete Carroll, or Mark Spears. The packs may also have special one-of-one sketch covers from comics heavy-hitters like Ryan Ottley, Rose Besch, Enid Balam, Flavian Gonzalez, Chris Burnham, and more. And every pack has a chance at a one-of-a-kind CGC-graded sketch cover from comics legend Bill Sienkiewicz.
Historically, Transformers is a comic property that punches well above its weight class. The cartoon and movie universe are beloved, but the comics have taken the bright color-and-action figure combination that makes the animated stuff so beloved and added a layer of thoughtfulness, depth, and creativity that make them consistently some of the best books published. Skybound took that history and added in blockbuster creators. The book launched with Daniel Warren Johnson pumping it full of energon, and has since added kinetic masters like Ryan Ottley and Jorge Corona to the art. Now issue 25 adds comics legend Robert Kirkman writing and Dan Mora, hardest working man in superhero books, on art.
With big-time comic creators on the book, the temptation to rip these apart and use them as wall art is going to be overwhelming, and we’re not ones to tell you what to do with your collectibles, so grab them while you can. The new arc promises to be just as gorgeous and fun as the earlier stories, so no shame to you if you’re reading for love. Unless you grab that Sienkiewicz cover—keep that one slabbed, the man is a master.
eBay Live has a big stream kicking these auctions off on Oct. 8, with the rest of the packs going live on Oct. 9.