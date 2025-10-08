The Transformers eBay Live Auction Is More Than Meets the Eye at NYCC

This article is sponsored by eBay Live.

The United States’ largest comic con is finally here, and the celebration is being kicked up a notch.

Skybound Entertainment, eBay, and Big Clutch are teaming up for some awesome auctions that coincide with the 25th issue of Skybound’s amazing Transformers comic. Select sellers are getting exclusive eBay Live Comic Trading Packs—a three-issue bundle with special variants, sketches, and other chase items. There are only a thousand packs available, and they have some bangers in them.

Packs could include con-exclusive variants of Transformers #25 from cover specialist Godtail, Spanish retro artist Suspiria Vilchez, Transformers artist Pete Carroll, or Mark Spears. The packs may also have special one-of-one sketch covers from comics heavy-hitters like Ryan Ottley, Rose Besch, Enid Balam, Flavian Gonzalez, Chris Burnham, and more. And every pack has a chance at a one-of-a-kind CGC-graded sketch cover from comics legend Bill Sienkiewicz.