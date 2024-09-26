TWD: Carol Finds a Way to France in Daryl Dixon Season 2 Preview
The cast and crew of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon offer up a sneak peak at "The Book of Carol" in this exclusive season 2 preview.
Throughout 11 seasons of The Walking Dead, no two characters shared a closer bond in the zombie apocalypse than Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). Daryl and Carol each transcended their modest beginnings to become walker-slaying badasses capable of surviving longer than just about anyone else. Their similarities and shared experiences made them something closer than family. Then Daryl found himself in France.
Initially announced as a Daryl/Carol two-hander, the spinoff that would eventually become The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon set out to broaden the scope of the long-running AMC franchise by taking the action to Europe. But Daryl would have to broaden that scope on his own. Mr. Dixon did his level-best to keep the peace in season 1, meeting mysterious nun Isabelle Carriere (Clémence Poésy), shepherding the young messiah-figure Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) to safety, and navigating the conflict between factions Pouvoir des Vivants and Union de L’Espoir.
As the season 1 finale teased, Daryl won’t be the only American tourist in France much longer. His other half Carol is dead set on finding him. The fact that Daryl Dixon season 2 is subtitled The Book of Carol suggests that she will achieve that reunion sooner than later. But how, exactly, does Carol plan to find a way overseas when the apocalypse did away with travel agents and Google Flights? Thanks to this exclusive new The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol clip from AMC, we now have a better idea. Give it a watch below.
While Daryl endured the long journey to Europe in the bowels of a zombie research vessel, Carol will opt for the more direct route: the skies.
“We’re talking about flying a plane across the ocean with no communication, no idea what’s waiting on the other side,” a new pilot character tells Carol.
“It’s my only option,” she affirms.
In addition to revealing Carol’s mode of transportation, the three-minute clip serves as a thorough preview of season 2 and features interviews with: Reedus, McBride, Poésy, Scigliuzzi, Anne Charrier (Marion Genet), Romain Levi (Stéphane Codron), Joel de la Fuente (Losang) creator David Zabel, and executive producer Greg Nicotero.
“There’s so much going on in the second season. There’s so much happening. It’s like putting a water pot on and it’s starting to boil,” Reedus says about the action to come.
“You’re just waiting for something to strike and you don’t know when it’s gonna happen,” McBride adds.
Meanwhile, Nicotero and Zabel tease the larger arc of the season, with Zabel saying that Carol’s arc is about “resolving grief to the best that she can and forgiving herself for some of the things she’s done” while Nicotero points out that season 2 gave producers “a great opportunity to play into expanding the mythology of The Walking Dead.“
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol won’t just expand the mythology of The Walking Dead but likely its geography as well. AMC has already renewed the show for a third season that will be filmed and set in Spain, a location of significance for longtime Walking Dead comic fans. Before all that, however, Daryl and Carol still have that big reunion to attend to. Let’s hope it’s a turbulence-free flight to Paris.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premieres its first episode on Sunday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. New episodes continue to premiere Sundays at that time, culminating with the finale on November 3.