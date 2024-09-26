TWD: Carol Finds a Way to France in Daryl Dixon Season 2 Preview

Throughout 11 seasons of The Walking Dead, no two characters shared a closer bond in the zombie apocalypse than Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). Daryl and Carol each transcended their modest beginnings to become walker-slaying badasses capable of surviving longer than just about anyone else. Their similarities and shared experiences made them something closer than family. Then Daryl found himself in France.

Initially announced as a Daryl/Carol two-hander, the spinoff that would eventually become The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon set out to broaden the scope of the long-running AMC franchise by taking the action to Europe. But Daryl would have to broaden that scope on his own. Mr. Dixon did his level-best to keep the peace in season 1, meeting mysterious nun Isabelle Carriere (Clémence Poésy), shepherding the young messiah-figure Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) to safety, and navigating the conflict between factions Pouvoir des Vivants and Union de L’Espoir.

As the season 1 finale teased, Daryl won’t be the only American tourist in France much longer. His other half Carol is dead set on finding him. The fact that Daryl Dixon season 2 is subtitled The Book of Carol suggests that she will achieve that reunion sooner than later. But how, exactly, does Carol plan to find a way overseas when the apocalypse did away with travel agents and Google Flights? Thanks to this exclusive new The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol clip from AMC, we now have a better idea. Give it a watch below.

While Daryl endured the long journey to Europe in the bowels of a zombie research vessel, Carol will opt for the more direct route: the skies.