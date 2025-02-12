Walker Scobell Teases an Epic Battle in Percy Jackson Season 2

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians features plenty of thrilling fights and battles, but as fans of Rick Riordan’s book series know, Sea of Monsters ups the ante significantly. With many mythical monsters on both the land and sea for the series’ young heroes to cross, the second season has the potential to be more dangerous, and at the same time, more epic.

Sea of Monsters, the book that season 2 is based on, follows Percy, Annabeth, Clarisse, and Percy’s half-brother Tyson as they travel through the Bermuda Triangle (also known as the Sea of Monsters) in search of Grover and the Golden Fleece, both of which are in the hands of the cyclops Polyphemus.

It’s a perilous journey, and series star Walker Scobell is excited for fans to see the work they put into bringing this chapter of Percy’s story to life, especially one of Sea of Monsters’ epic sea battles. In order to cross into the Bermuda Triangle, the crew must venture past the mythical monsters Charybdis and Scylla, the same creatures that Odysseus was forced to pass by on his journey in The Odyssey.

According to Scobell, we can expect to see this epic battle from Sea of Monsters in episode four. While he didn’t tell us much about the scene when we spoke with him at SCAD TVfest to avoid spoilers, he did say that this is likely the “biggest” episode they’ve done so far. “It’s its own movie to be honest,” Scobell tells Den of Geek about the episode. “I remember that was the first table read we did where we hadn’t read it beforehand. They wanted us to all read it there and experience it for the first time with them.”