Walker Scobell Teases an Epic Battle in Percy Jackson Season 2
Exclusive: Percy Jackson star Walker Scobell shares the Sea of Monsters scene he's most excited for fans to see.
The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians features plenty of thrilling fights and battles, but as fans of Rick Riordan’s book series know, Sea of Monsters ups the ante significantly. With many mythical monsters on both the land and sea for the series’ young heroes to cross, the second season has the potential to be more dangerous, and at the same time, more epic.
Sea of Monsters, the book that season 2 is based on, follows Percy, Annabeth, Clarisse, and Percy’s half-brother Tyson as they travel through the Bermuda Triangle (also known as the Sea of Monsters) in search of Grover and the Golden Fleece, both of which are in the hands of the cyclops Polyphemus.
It’s a perilous journey, and series star Walker Scobell is excited for fans to see the work they put into bringing this chapter of Percy’s story to life, especially one of Sea of Monsters’ epic sea battles. In order to cross into the Bermuda Triangle, the crew must venture past the mythical monsters Charybdis and Scylla, the same creatures that Odysseus was forced to pass by on his journey in The Odyssey.
According to Scobell, we can expect to see this epic battle from Sea of Monsters in episode four. While he didn’t tell us much about the scene when we spoke with him at SCAD TVfest to avoid spoilers, he did say that this is likely the “biggest” episode they’ve done so far. “It’s its own movie to be honest,” Scobell tells Den of Geek about the episode. “I remember that was the first table read we did where we hadn’t read it beforehand. They wanted us to all read it there and experience it for the first time with them.”
Charybdis and Scylla are so close to each other in this narrow strait of sea that it’s nearly impossible to avoid coming into contact with at least one of them. Charybdis is massive, and has the ability to create whirlpools that can suck ships into the depths of the sea forever, while Scylla is typically portrayed as a vicious man-eating monster. Neither are particularly fun to get close to, and yet the young heroes must find a way between them if they want to save their friend and their home.
In Sea of Monsters, this battle is an important turning point in the young heroes’ quest. Without spoiling too much of the story, this is a point where the team gets separated and they have to find a way to continue on, hoping that the others survived and that they’ll find their way back to each other.
This is also one of the first times we get to see Percy battle on his father’s home turf. Sure he’s fought on the beach and shoreline before, but this fight is out in the middle of the ocean, deep in his father’s territory. This means that Percy’s powers are stronger and his father is more likely to grant him aid, should he choose to.
If a fight this epic is happening as soon as episode 4, we can’t wait to see what else this season of Percy Jackson has in store.