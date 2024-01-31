Percy Jackson and the Olympians Adds Layers to Poseidon and Sally

When talking about this scene with Den of Geek, Toby Stephens said: “I think [this scene] really gives them a real relationship. You know, it wasn’t just some sort of Fly By Night kind of thing, you know, [it’s not a] fling or fad, he’s invested. He’s invested in her, he loves her. And he is invested in a son who he loves, but there is this pain that he cannot be part of their life in a more present way and in a more permanent way. But that whenever she really, really needs him, he’s there for her. And whenever Percy really really needs him, he’s there for him.”

This isn’t necessarily a romantic scene, but it’s still an important moment in their relationship. Sally is clearly doing the brunt of the work raising Percy and preparing him for the world he’s destined to be a part of someday, but this scene makes it clear that Poseidon isn’t quite the neglectful, absentee father that he’s been made out to be either. They are both trying to do the best they can to support this child they’ve created together, even if that means they can’t be together as a couple. There’s certainly still a yearning there between them though, and the series makes it clear that, even though Sally and Poseidon have accepted their roles as co-parents, they haven’t fully moved on from each other either.

When we first meet Sally, she’s sitting on her fire escape in the rain while a Olivia Rodrigo song plays in the background, as if she’s trying to connect with Poseidon through the droplets. She doesn’t disparage Poseidon in the brief moment she tries to tell Percy about their relationship. And when Percy finally gets to meet his father face-to-face and ask him about Sally, he sends Percy away with a pained expression of loss and longing rather than answering his question.

But just because the show has managed to leave the door cracked open a tiny bit for Poseidon and Sally to rekindle their romance, doesn’t mean they will. In the books, Sally has a conversation with Percy after she returns from the Underworld about Poseidon. She tells Percy that Poseidon offered to whisk her away to his palace under the sea so that they could be together, but that she refused, opting to hold onto a mortal life for her and Percy for as long as possible. While this conversation doesn’t explicitly appear in the series, Virginia Kull makes it clear that her version of Sally wouldn’t take the deal either.

Kull told Den of Geek that “Sally likes the mess of life. Because she can see through the mist, because she recognized beside [Poseidon] for who he was. It’s less impressive to her. She adores him and she loves him and she had a profound connection with this god. But I think Sally sees just as much wonder and power and glory in all of the things in everyday messy human existence. And if getting my immortal castle in the sea means losing out on human life. No, thanks.” Sally may still have feelings for Poseidon, and vice-versa, but she’s focused on raising Percy and maintaining their connection to the mortal world.

Sally and Poseidon may not have the most fantastical love story, but they do have a mutual respect for each other that most of the gods don’t even have between themselves. They may be little more than co-parents in the present day, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still have a deep, meaningful connection with each other.