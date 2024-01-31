Percy Jackson and the Olympians Ending Explained: Who is the Lightning Thief?

Does Percy Stop Zeus’ War Between the Gods?

After escaping the Underworld and finding himself once again on the shores of Montauk, New York, Percy comes face-to-face with Ares (Adam Copeland). This time, however, Ares is there to harm, not help, the young demigod and his friends. Recalling his training with Luke (Charlie Bushnell) at Camp Half-Blood and their discussions of the rules of the gods, Percy challenges Ares to single combat. Things aren’t looking great for the young demigod, but with some help from the nearby ocean, Percy gains the upper hand and draws first blood, making him the winner of the fight.

Even though Percy has already missed the Summer Solstice deadline, he still wants to return Zeus’ master bolt to Olympus in person in an effort to stop the war. He tries to explain to Zeus that the real enemy is Kronos, and that the gods should be directing their ire at him instead of each other, but Zeus insists on maintaining the war until he achieves victory. Percy argues with him, angering the god, but Poseidon (Toby Stephens) appears, surrendering to his brother to save his son.

Percy Meets Poseidon

Poseidon and Zeus agree to end the war amongst themselves and plan to call a family meeting to discuss the events that have transpired and whether or not Ares and Kronos are still a threat. Zeus leaves, giving Percy a chance to finally speak with his father face-to-face.

The two share a few words, and Percy asks Poseidon if he ever dreams about Sally. Poseidon responds by sending Percy back to camp, with a few tears in his eyes – his lack of a response speaking volumes.

Who is the Lightning Thief?

Percy returns to camp to celebratory cheers from his fellow demigods, but can’t relax until the demigod who donned Hades’ helm and helped Ares steal the bolt is caught. He and Annabeth pull Luke aside and ask him why Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn), a daughter of Ares and their top suspect, is still walking around camp like nothing happened. After all, they did inform Luke of their suspicions days ago. Luke insists that he kept their findings a secret from Chiron (Glynn Turman) in order to avoid escalating tensions in camp further – the war between their parents already had the young demigods ready to fight each other – but that he would accompany Percy to tell Chiron the truth during the camp’s big celebration later that night.

Percy and Luke find themselves in the woods later that evening, away from the festivities. It’s there that Percy realizes that Luke is the Lightning Thief and his friend fated to betray him. Luke insists that he never meant to hurt Percy, that he didn’t try to send Percy to Kronos to kill him, but rather to get him on their side. Luke has been working with Ares to resurrect Kronos and take down the gods this whole time.