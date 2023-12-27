Percy Jackson Series Changes Percy’s Prophecy for the Better

However, instead of keeping these two lines a secret until the end of the quest as Percy does in The Lightning Thief, this version of Percy tells Grover and Annabeth the truth of the prophecy fairly early into their journey after they defeat Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Alecto (Megan Mullaly) in episode 3. This episode tests the trio’s bond and how much the trust each other as Alecto and Medusa offer Annabeth and Percy deals that tempt them to betray each other for what they really want.

After defeating the monsters that tempted them, Annabeth and Percy confront each other about their respective deals, which prompts Grover to finally voice his own concerns about how to move forward. It’s in that moment that Percy reveals why he’s been so on edge – not only does he have to worry about one of them potentially betraying him, he also has to contend with the fact that he may have to choose between saving his mom from the Underworld and saving the world from Zeus’ wrath.

Since the book is told through Percy’s perspective, we are privy to his innermost thoughts as the reader and don’t necessarily need an extra scene that tells us how Percy has been feeling since he got the prophecy. We know that those two lines of the prophecy are constantly in the back of his mind as he and the trio push forward. In the show, however, this scene gives us important insight into his character and how he feels about his companions and the journey ahead.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Aryan Simhadri shared why that emotional scene in Medusa’s basement was an important step in bringing the trio closer together. “It’s definitely a tense moment,” Simhadri explains, “Percy and Annabeth are still getting over their differences, if they’ve gotten over any at all by that point. They’re very cautious of each other [in that moment].”

Percy chooses Annabeth for the quest because he knows that she will do whatever it takes to succeed, even if that means pushing him down a flight of stairs, as he points out to Chiron during the selection ceremony. Annabeth agrees to the quest because she feels she is owed the opportunity after everything she’s been through and done for the camp, and because she desperately wants a chance to impress her mother, Athena.

Grover has been trying his best to keep the quest moving forward, but realizes in this moment that something has to change if they’re going to survive the quest and stop the impending war of the gods. “This is gonna sound a little blunt, but they’re basically using each other,” Simhadri continues, “And I think that trust that Percy shows [in] his willingness to confide, and Annabeth’s as well, it just brings everyone closer together. And it makes them more like friends as opposed to acquaintances.”