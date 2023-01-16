Vera Series 11 Vital Signs Cast: Meet the New Actors

Vera really likes to keep us waiting. Series 11 of this beloved British detective series began broadcasting back in summer 2021, and after four episodes were released between then and January 2022, there’s been a year-long unexplained wait for the last two feature-length episodes of the series, which finally began airing on ITV1 on Sunday 15th January.

But like buses, you wait for one series of Vera and two arrive at once, as straight after Series 11 finishes we’ll be getting four more weekly episodes making up Series 12 as well, starting on 29th January.

Not only that, there’s another Vera instalment, The Rising Tide, on the way later this year, based on Ann Cleeves’s latest Vera novel of the same name.

So what can we expect from the upcoming episodes of Vera? More gruesome murders, of course, and more stunning Northumberland scenery, but there’s also going to be more light shed on Vera’s own past, when she’s reluctantly reunited with her estranged family at the end of Series 12.