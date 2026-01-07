Upcoming British TV Series for 2026: BBC, Netflix, ITV, Channel 4, Prime Video, Sky

With second seasons of The Night Manager and Red Eye already heating up U.K. telly, there’s still so much more to come in 2026. Russell T Davies, Steven Moffat, and Chris Chibnall all have new shows lined up this year. There are some big adaptations on the way, too, including a Kit Harington-led version of A Tale of Two Cities.

Meanwhile, Richard Gadd will follow up his smash hit awards-grabber Baby Reindeer with a new show that is bound to be absolutely devastating, and Lisa McGee will follow up Derry Girls with her new Netflix series, How to Get to Heaven From Belfast.

The year also has some big returning shows in store! Line of Duty and Unforgotten are both coming back to the small screen with their seventh series.

Let’s take a look at some of the big shows heading our way in 2026…