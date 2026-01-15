Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Review: Chris Chibnall Brings Contemporary Depth

Though The Seven Dials Mystery is technically the second of Christie’s books to feature Lady Eileen (Mia McKenna-Bruce), the series has, for all intents and purposes, decided to reimagine the whole affair as an origin story. It’s a smart choice, given that its predecessor, The Secret of Chimneys, is a lot more politically minded and less character-focused. Events begin at the Caterham family’s stately country pile, where a party is in full swing.

Lady Caterham (Helena Bonham Carter), poorer than she likes to let on, has rented out the estate to a self-made industrial magnate (Mark Lewis Jones) seeking to improve his social status, and the event is full of members of the aristocracy and the U.K. government. But things go horribly wrong after a group of Foreign Office employees decides to play a prank on a coworker, setting eight alarm clocks in his room all set to go off at once. This is because their colleague, Gerry Ward (Corey Mylchreest), is infamous for sleeping late, and this is apparently what passes for a good time amongst the well-off young men of post-war Britain. The joke’s on all of them, though, when Ward turns up dead the next day.

Furious at not being taken seriously when she questions the circumstances of Gerry’s death, Bundle vows to get to the truth. She and Gerry were quite close: he served alongside her late brother in France, was a friend to both her and Lady Caterham following his death, and seemed to be on the verge of proposing. Seven Dials smartly spends a bit of time at the beginning of the series deepening and fleshing out this relationship in a way that the novel does not, giving the duo a bittersweet, doomed lovers vibe that goes a long way toward establishing why Bundle simply can’t let go of this particular mystery. (McKenna-Bruce and Mylchreest have outstanding chemistry; someone needs to cast them together in a rom-com yesterday.)

As the coincidences and general oddities around Gerry’s death begin to stack up — the seven clocks left on a mantlepiece in his room, an unfinished letter, a seedy nightclub, friends who definitely know more than they’re telling, and another dead body — Bundle eventually finds herself in the orbit of Superintendent Battle (Martin Freeman), who seems to share many of her misgivings about the case. A dogged if generally unremarkable investigator, Battle immediately warns the young woman off the investigation, but seems largely unsurprised when she doesn’t listen. The two make an appealingly oddball detective duo, and both are eventually drawn to the notorious London neighborhood of the series’ title, where they may or may not find answers.

Seven Dials’s central mystery is, admittedly, not one of Christie’s best, involving everything from a country house murder to elaborate international espionage and a secret cabal of weirdos who (at least in this adaptation) meet wearing face masks shaped like clocks. To Chibnall’s credit, there are more breadcrumbs offered here than in the original text about whodunnit — it’s decent odds you’ll figure out the culprit well before the series tells you — and the entire story is a much more streamlined and easy to follow affair.

It’s also a surprisingly contemporary adaptation, reframed in a way that speaks to all-too-timely issues of empire, expansion, and the long-tail impact of trauma, even blatantly paying homage to Christie herself by setting its climactic final confrontation in the aisles of a moving train. These are all characters who have been irreparably shaped by the events of war and conquest, from displaced Cameroonian scientist Dr Cyril Matip (Nyasha Hatendi) to Gerry’s co-workers from the Foreign Office, who all clearly still live with the ghosts of what happened to them abroad.